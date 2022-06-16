Current Affairs in Short: 16 June 2022
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inaugurates industrial decarbonization summit 2022
- The Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized maintaining the equilibrium between ecology, environment, and development.
- While inaugurating the Industrial Decarbonization Summit 2022, the Union Minister said that in the coming days, India will to strengthen its economy and at the same time also save the environment.
- The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Central Government’s priority is green hydrogen and by using biotechnology, we can increase the productivity of biomass.
- The Union Minister also added that by using biomass we can make Bio-ethanol, Bio-LNG and Bio-CNG.
Government approves Rs. 1,043 crores as Disaster Response Fund to Rajasthan and Nagaland
- The Government of India has given its approval to the additional Central Assistance of over Rs. 1,043 crores under the National Disaster Response Fund to Rajasthan and Nagaland.
- The areas were affected by the drought during 2021-22. The High-Level Committee has approved the amount of Rs. 1,004 crores for Rajasthan and over Rs. 39 crores for Nagaland.
- The additional assistance is over and above the funds that were released by the Central Government to the states in the State Disaster Response Funds.
- During 2021-22, the Government of India has released Rs. 17,747 crores to 28 states in their SDRFs and Rs. 7,342 crores to eleven states from the NDRF.
J&K LG Manoj Sinha launches online portal for helicopter services to Amarnath Cave
- The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has launched the online helicopter booking portal for the Amarnath Yatra.
- The yatra is scheduled to start on June 30. With the services, the devotees will be able to travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the yatra in a single day.
- Manoj Sinha said that it was a long pending endeavor of the government to introduce the chopper services for the pilgrims from Srinagar.
- Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 and it will conclude on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.
Prithvi-II missile successfully test-fired
- India successfully test-fired its indigenously developed, nuclear-capable Prithvi-II missile during the night time.
- The test fire was a part of a user training trial from a test range off the Odisha Coast. As per DRDO, the test met all the parameters.
- The trial of a surface-to-surface missile was carried out from a mobile launcher from the launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range.
- Earlier, Prithvi-II was successfully test-fired during the nighttime in February 2018. Later in 2019, two trials were consecutively conducted of the missile.
