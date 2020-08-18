Current Affairs in Short 18 August 2020

PM Modi to announce Swachh Survekshan 2020 results on August 20

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 on August 20, 2020. This is the 5th edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country.

• Under Swachh Survekshan 2020, a total of 129 awards will be conferred to the top-performing cities and states in the programme titled “Swachh Mahotsav”.

• On the occasion, PM Modi will be interacting with select beneficiaries, swachhagrahis and SafaiKarmis under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) through video conference.

• Swachh Survekshan 2020 is the World’s largest cleanliness survey. The survey ranks a total of 4,242 cities, 62 Cantonment Boards and 92 Ganga Towns. It saw an unprecedented participation of 1.87 crore citizens. This year’s survey was completed within 28 days.

IIT Madras retains top rank in list of top innovative educational institutes in India

• The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has retained its top rank in the list of top innovative educational institutes in India for the second consecutive year.

• The institute was ranked number-one in the 'Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements,' released by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in a virtual event on August 18, 2020.

• The ranking was launched in 2019 by the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education. This year, 674 Institutions of National Importance, Central Universities and centrally funded technical institutions participated in the rankings, as compared to 496 in 2019.

US expands sanctions on Chinese company Huawei

• The US Administration has expanded sanctions on the Chinese company Huawei, aiming to further restrict tech giant's access to computer chips and other technologies.

• The US Commerce Department has blacklisted 38 subsidiaries of Huawei stating that the company was using its subsidiaries to override sanctions that prevent technology exports from the US.

• US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that Huawei and its affiliate companies were working through third parties to harness US technology, which not only undermines US national security but also its foreign policy interests.

EC President convenes emergency summit on Belarus Presidential elections

• The President of the European Council, Charles Michel has called for an emergency summit of EU leaders on August 19, 2020 to discuss the situation arising out of the Belarus Presidential Elections. The meeting will take place through video conference.

• Belarus has been mired in protests ever since the results of the recent presidential elections were announced. The Belarus Presidential Elections were held on August 9 and incumbent President, Alexander Lukashenko won over 80 percent vote in the election.

• Hundreds of people have been wounded and a few died in the clashes with the police during the protests against the election result. Besides this, over 6,700 people have been detained. The opposition alleged poll-rigging in the August 9 vote.

Israel-UAE establish direct phone links after normalisation of relations

• Israel and UAE have inaugurated direct telephone services between the two countries following their agreement on the historic peace deal brokered by the United States. The foreign ministers of the two nations called on each other and exchanged greetings.

• Both the UAE and Israel acknowledged the call. Israel’s foreign minister tweeted that the two nations had decided to establish a direct communication channel before signing of the historic peace accord.

• The Communications Minister of Israel, Yoaz Hendel congratulated the UAE for removing the blocks and stated that this will open up many economic opportunities.