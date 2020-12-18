Current Affairs in Short: 18 December 2020

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation on December 27

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio programme on December 27, 2020. This will be the final Mann Ki Baat programme of the year 2020.

•The Prime Minister's official Twitter handle tweeted urging people to share their ideas and topics he should address on the 72nd Episode of Mann Ki Baat. People can share their views on the MyGov, NaMo App or dial toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister.

•Some of the recorded messages may become a part of the broadcast. In the previous 71st edition of the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister had emphasised on building a strong, vibrant and active alumni network. He had urged the educational institutions to adopt innovative methods and develop creative platforms for engagement with the alumni.

Sports Ministry recognises Yoga as competitive sport

•The Sports Ministry formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport on December 17, 2020. The move will enable the ancient practice to get government funding. The announcement was jointly made by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Minister of AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik during an event.

•The move aims to encourage yoga and spread awareness regarding its benefits among people to help improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

•An International Yogasana Sports Federation was formed in November 2019 under the presidentship of yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

•A National Yogasana Sport Federation of India (NYSFI) was also set up for the preservation and development of yoga as a competitive sport.

Farmers' protest should be allowed to continue: Supreme Court

•The Supreme Court said on December 17, 2020 that farmers' protests can continue as long as it does not result in damage to the life and properties of other citizens.

•The apex court suggested the constitution of a committee that will comprise independent and impartial persons, including experts in the field of agriculture to end the stalemate with the centre.

•The court said that the farmers' protest should be allowed to continue without impediment and breach of peace either by the protesters or the police. The observance was made by a bench of Justices headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde in their order on a petition seeking removal of protesters from the Delhi borders.

•The court has posted the matter for next hearing after the winter vacation when it reopens on January 4, 2021.

Maharashtra Government to reimburse COVID-19 treatment expenses of govt employees and their kin

•The Maharashtra government will be reimbursing the COVID-19 related medical expenses incurred by government employees and their family members.

•This was informed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on December 17, 2020.

•The order will be brought into effect from September 2, 2020.

Reliance, BP to begin production from Asia's deepest gas project

•Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP (British multinational oil and gas company) have begun production of gas from R Cluster, ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. This was informed on December 17, 2020.

•Both the companies are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6, which will together meet approximately 15 percent of India's gas demand by 2023.

•These projects will utilise the existing hub infrastructure in KG D6 block. RIL with 66.67 percent interest is the operator of KG D6 and BP holds 33.33 percent participating interest.

•R Cluster is the deepest offshore gas field in Asia. It is located at a water depth of greater than 2000 meters.

Source: ANI