Current Affairs in Short: 2 November 2021

COP26: PM Modi meets Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Glasgow Climate Summit

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2, 2021, met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

•Both PM Modi and Bill Gates discussed ways to further sustainable development and mitigation of climate change. Gates had expressed optimism about this year’s UN Climate Conference where he said innovation will take center stage.

•Bill Gates in a tweet said, “By bringing the world together at COP26, we can find more ways to accelerate the development and adoption of the clean technologies we need to reach net-zero emissions.”

•Meanwhile, speaking at the COP26 Summit, PM Modi announced 5 goals for India to mitigate climate challenges. One of these five goals stated that India will achieve its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2070.

•On Day 2 of the COP26 Summit, PM Modi launched Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) that aims to achieve sustainable development through a systematic approach to resilient, sustainable, and inclusive infrastructure in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

EC announces bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in West Bengal, Kerala on November 29

•The Election Commission (EC) on October 31, 2021, announced by-polls to one Rajya Sabha seat each in West Bengal and Kerala on November 29, 2021. The poll notification will be issued on November 9, 2021.

•The two seats fell vacant after the resignation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Arpita Ghosh from West Bengal on September 15, 2021, and Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K. Mani from Kerala on January 11, 2021.

•The last date of filing nominations is November 16. The polling will be held on November 29 from 9 am to 4 pm. As per established practice, counting of votes will be conducted one hour after the voting phase ends.

GST collection in October 2021 crosses Rs 1.3 lakh crores, 2nd highest ever since GST introduction

•The gross GST revenue collection in October 2021 exceeded Rs 1.3 lakh crores. The GST revenue collection for October 2021 has been the 2nd highest ever since the introduction of GST. The highest GST revenue collection was reported in April 2021.

•The GST revenue collection for October 2021 are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues collection in October 2021. The trend reflects economic recovery. The revenues would have been higher if the supply of semi-conductors would not have been disrupted, the government said.

•In October 2021, the GST revenues were at Rs 1,30,127 crores of which IGST was Rs 67,361 crores (including Rs 32,998 crores from import of goods), SGST was Rs 30,421 crores, and CGST was Rs 23,861 crores, and cess at Rs 8,484 crores (including Rs 699 crores on import of goods).

•In October 2021, the revenues from the import of goods were 39 per cent higher and from the domestic transactions (including import of services) were 19 per cent higher than revenues from these sources during October 2020.

Pakistan, China unlikely to attend meeting of NSAs by India on Afghanistan on November 10

•Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said that he will not attend the meeting of National Security Advisers (NSAs) called by India on Afghanistan on November 10, 2021, citing the reason that his country will not attend any meeting where there is no representation from the Taliban regime from Afghanistan.

•India has extended the invitation to NSAs of Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

T20I series - India vs New Zealand: Rahul likely to be captain for Team India

•As per media reports, KL Rahul is likely to be Captain for Team India during the upcoming T20I series against the New Zealand team.

•The T20I series between India and New Zealand will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi, and November 21 in Kolkata. The two-Test Matches will be played from November 25 to 29, 2021 in Kanpur and from December 3 to 7, 2021 in Mumbai.