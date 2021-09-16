Current Affairs eBook (September 2021) - Afghanistan Crisis | Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021

Current Affairs eBook (September 2021) - Afghanistan Crisis: The second half of August and start of Sept as far as news and current affairs is concerned was dominated by one global event i.e. Taliban’s speedy conquest of Afghanistan. Almost everyone knew and expected this eventuality after the US President Joe Biden decided to stick to his predecessor’s stand of withdrawing US troops from Afghan soil under domestic pressure. However, no one had expected the Taliban's rise to be so rapid and spontaneous and on 15th August 2021 the showdown came with Taliban’s fighters / insurgents entering the capital city of Kabul. In this edition of Jagranjosh.com’s Monthly Current Affairs PDF Download 2021, we cover this historic event that changed the geopolitical landscape in detail.

On the domestic front, two important news which dominated national headlines covered appointment of 3 women judges as part of the Supreme Court, paving the way ahead for India to get its first women Chief Justice. SC collegium recommended names of Justice B V Nagarathna of Karnataka HC, Justice Hima Kohli of Telangana HC, and Justice Bela M Trivedi of Gujarat HC; all three of which were approved by President Kovind for final appointment. In a second similar development, the apex court allows women to appear for National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam, strengthening the pitch for gender equality in armed forces.

The Current Affairs Sept eBook also features several important state-centric stories including the results for Swachh Survekshan 2021 in which Indore became the first ‘Water Plus’ certified city and Meghalaya – HNLC Crisis which emerged after the death of Cherishterfield Thangkhiew whose death caused a major upheaval in the North-Eastern State.

Apart from the aforementioned topics, the Monthly Current Affairs PDF download includes all other important topics including General Awareness like Awards and Honours, Books and Authors, International Affairs, Geopolitical Awareness, various Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), Recent Appointments and Resignations, Sports Achievements, Defence News, Conferences held, etc. You will find all of these topics and many others in Jagranjosh.com’s eBook for September month. The ebook has been tailored with key topics regarding current affairs for the month of September 2021 and is a must read for all students who are planning to appear for the Banking & Insurance, SSC and Railways, UPSC, PCS, State Level, and other exams.