Current Affairs in Short: 2 September 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022, dedicated and laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Mangaluru, Karnataka.
Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of various projects worth Rs. 3,800 crores
- The Prime Minister remotely dedicated to the nation mechanized Berth No. 14 for container and other cargo at the New Mangalore Port Trust.
- While addressing the public, Prime Minister Modi spoke in detail about the efforts made by the Central Government to make India a developed country.
- During the program, the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Sarbanand Sonowal, and Prahlad Joshi were also present.
India and United Arab Emirates reiterate the commitment to achieve goal of 100 billion of bilateral trade
- The governments of India and the UAE have reiterated their commitment to achieving the goal of 100 billion dollars of bilateral trade in the next five years.
- Both nations have also noted the possibility of linking the instant payment platforms, such as through the United Payment Interface of India.
- The issues were discussed in the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting which was co-chaired by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of UAE.
- Another MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations on the establishment of the India-UAE cultural Council Forum.
Man attempts to shoot Argentinian Vice-President
- In Argentina, a man attempted to shoot the Vice President of the country Critisna Kirchner near her home in Bueno Aires.
- The Vice President of Argentina was greeting the supporters outside her home when a man emerged from the crowd and pointed a handgun in her face.
- As per the President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, the gun was loaded with five bullets but failed to fire when triggered.
- The assailant, who authorities identified as a 35-years old man of Brazilian origin was quickly arrested and the weapon was seized.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India between September 5 to 8
- The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina will pay a visit to India on September 5 to 8, 2022.
- As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Hasina will call on the President of India Draupadi Murmu, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
- She will also hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
- In recent years, India and Bangladesh have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level.
