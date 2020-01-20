Current Affairs in Short: 20 January 2020

Printing process for Union Budget 2020-21 begins

• The Printing process for the Union Budget 2020-21 began with the Halwa ceremony in North Block on January 20, 2020.

• The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget 2020-21 on February 1, 2020.

• At present, all the officials involved in the preparation of Union Budget 2020 have been subject to “Lock-in” to avoid any prospective leak of information.

PM Modi interacts with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

• The 3rd Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on January 20, 2020 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with over 2000 students who would appear for the Board Exams 2020.

• PM Modi shared interesting tips for exam preparations and also talked about the ways to handle stress and anxiety.

First squadron of Sukhoi-30 aircraft inducted into Indian Air Force

• The first squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft was inducted into the Indian Air Force at its Thanjavur base, Tamil Nadu on January 20, 2020.

• The Sukhoi-30 aircraft has been integrated with the supersonic BrahMos missiles.

• This 222-squadron known as the Tigersharks will serve as a platform for conducting aerial and maritime missions in the Indian Ocean Region.

Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala dies

• Congress leader Shamsher Singh Surjewala passed away on January 20, 2020 following a prolonged illness. He was 87.

• Surjewala is the father of Congress party leader Randeep Surjewala.

• He had served as an MLA for five terms and was one-time Rajya Sabha MP.

• He served as the President of Haryana Krishak Samaj and fought for the rights of farmers.

Coronavirus in China: 139 new cases reported so far

• The outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus has now spread to Beijing and Shenzhen cities of China.

• So far, the authorities have reported a total of 198 confirmed cases of coronavirus containment and death of 3 people.

• A few cases of coronavirus infection have been reported from Thailand and Japan as well.