Current Affairs in Short: 20 May 2021

ICMR approves CoviSelf kit for purpose of home testing for symptomatic patients

•The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the CoviSelf kit for at-home testing. •The testing will enable the individual to test himself or herself. The test kits will be made available in the market in the next 3-4 days.

•The ICMR said in its advisory that the user will have to download the mylab app on their mobile phones for the test. The app is a comprehensive guide of the testing procedure and will provide a positive or negative test result to the patient.

•Only a nasal swab will be required for this Rapid Antigen Testing. After completing the test procedure, the users have to click a picture of the test strip with the same mobile phone that has been used for downloading the mobile app and user registration.

•The results for the at-home COVID testing will be processed and delivered through a mobile application.

•All symptomatic individuals who test negative by Rapid Antigen Test should immediately get an RT-PCR done.

Health Ministry asks States/UTs to make Mucormycosis notifiable disease under Epidemic Act

•The Union Health Ministry in a letter to the States and Union Territories on May 19, 2021 has asked them to make Mucormycosis or black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

•The Ministry stated in the letter that the treatment of the fungal infection requires a multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General surgeons and Neurosurgeon.

•Hence, the government has requested the states/ UTs to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

•This will enable all government and private health facilities, medical colleges to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis, issued by the union health ministry and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Delhi to set up dedicated treatment centres for Black fungus in three hospitals

•Delhi Government informed on May 19, 2021 that it has decided to set up dedicated treatment centres for black fungus in three hospitals in the national capital.

•The Delhi CM informed that dedicated treatment centres for black fungus will be set up in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) and Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

•This was decided after the Chief Minister held an important meeting with officials and experts on the growing cases of black fungus disease in the national capital.

•Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection, which develops after a prolonged stay in the hospital.

Milkha Singh tests positive for Covid-19

•Sporting legend Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed his son. He is currently in isolation at his home in Chandigarh.

•Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh, is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

•He also won gold in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games and represented India in the 1956 Melbourne Summer Olympics, 1960 Rome Summer Olympics and the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

•He was honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements.

EU Parliament likely to pass motion to freeze European Investment Agreement with China

•The European Union Parliament is expected to pass a motion that formally freezes the European Investment Agreement with China in the wake of sanctions on EU lawmakers by the nation.

•The draft motion also calls on the European Union (EU) to step up coordination with the US to deal with China.

•If passed, the resolution is likely to deal a huge blow to the expectations that the European Investment Agreement with China could enter the ratification process.