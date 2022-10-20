Current Affairs in Short: 20 October 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Shortage of Cholera vaccine forces temporarily shift to one-dose strategy amid rising outbreaks
- The World Health Organisation has said that it will temporarily shift to a one-dose strategy from the standard two-dose vaccination regimen for Cholera because of vaccine shortages and the rising outbreaks worldwide.
- The World Health Organisation in a statement said that the pivot in strategy will allow for the doses to be used in more countries.
- WHO’s emergencies director Mike Ryan said that the change in the strategy was a sign of the scale of the crises caused by a lack of focus on safe sanitation and immunization for all at risk.
- Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by bacteria found in contaminated water. The disease affects millions worldwide every year.
Chad’s President announces state of emergency as flood affects millions of people
- The Central African country, Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Deby has declared a state of emergency as the country struggles to deal with exceptional flooding that has affected millions of people.
- The President has said that heavy floods in the Central African country are affecting 636 localities in 18 of its 23 regions.
- He further added that it is causing tens of thousands to flee and decimating thousands of hectares of cultivated land.
- Reportedly, the Government of Chad has put in place a response plan to provide shelter, food and sanitation.
UP Government to begin teaching, engineering, medical courses in Hindi language, says CM
- The Government of Uttar Pradesh will begin teaching medical and engineering courses in Hindi as well.
- As per the UP CM, some books of the medical and engineering courses have been translated into the Hindi language. The students will be able to study those subjects in Hindi in the coming year.
- The announcement has been made days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched India’s first Hindi version of the MBBS textbook in Bhopal.
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language.
Suella Braverman steps down as the Home Secretary of the UK Government
- UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman tendered her resignation, citing technical infringement of the rules she committed while sending the official documents to a parliamentary colleague.
- In a letter addressed to the UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, she also expressed concerns about the direction of the Government and said key pledges made to voters have been broken.
- The minister said that she committed a technical infringement of the rules by sending official documents from her personal email to a parliamentary colleague.
