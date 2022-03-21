Current Affairs in Short: 21 March 2022
S Phangnon Konyak has become Bharatiya Janata Party's first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland.
Current Affairs in Short
Hong Kong to lift flight bans from 9 countries in April 2022
- Hong Kong has decided to lift the flight bans from April 9, 2022, from nine countries to contain the spread of highly transmissible omicron variant.
- The countries where the ban will be lifted by Hong Kong include Nepal, India, Australia, Pakistan, France, Canada, Britain, the Philippines, and the United States.
- The Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam announced the latest development during a press conference and said that the city will lift flight bans on countries and will also reduce the quarantine time for the travelers arriving in the city.
- Travelers will be able to quarantine for seven days in quarantine hotels, down from 14 days.
NTAGI recommends gap reduction between two doses of Covishield
- The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization has recommended the Union Health Ministry to reduce the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield’s duration of the second dose somewhere between 8-16 weeks after the first dose.
- As per the present guidelines, the second dose of the Serum Institute of India’s vaccine is given after a time period of 12-16 weeks of the first dose.
- However, this was just a recommendation from NTAGI and no decision has been taken so far. The purpose is to ramp up the vaccination.
- The Indian Government on the recommendations of NTAGI in May 2021 had extended the gap between two doses of the Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.
Government considering alternative educational measure for Indian students returning from Ukraine
- The Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai has said that the Central Government is considering alternative measures for medical students who have returned from Ukraine.
- The Chief Minister said that the course in Ukraine is different from that in India. The Union Government has been thinking about their future seriously as it involves the future of students from various states.
- The final rites of Naveen Shekharppa, who died in a shelling attack in Ukraine, were performed in Haveri on March 21, 2022. The Chief Minister was also present during the final rites.
Bharatiya Janata Party gets its first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland
- The leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) S Phangnon Konyak won the Rajya Sabha seat from Nagaland on March 21, 2022.
- Konyak is the Mahila Morcha President of the party’s Nagaland unit. Notably, Konyak has become the first woman MP and the first Rajya Sabha MP for the BJP from Nagaland.
- Konyak had filed her nomination earlier this morning in the presence of the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio and the BJP State President Temjen Imna Along.
- The election for the lone Nagaland seat was to take place on March 31, however, Konyak was elected unopposed to the seat.
Kuwait becomes hottest place on Earth
- Kuwait reached a scorching temperature of 53.2 degrees Celsius making it among the hottest places on the Earth.
- It was so hot in the city last summer that the birds dropped dead from the sky. The extremes of climate change present existential perils all over the world.
- However, the record heat waves that roast Kuwait each season have grown extremely severe.
- As per the scientists, by the end of the century being outside in Kuwait City could be life-threatening- not only to the birds. A recent study has also linked 67% of heat-related deaths in Kuwait to climate change.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.