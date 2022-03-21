Current Affairs in Short: 21 March 2022

S Phangnon Konyak has become Bharatiya Janata Party's first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप