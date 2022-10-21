Current Affairs in Short: 21 October 2022
Cervical Cancer vaccine to be launched in India in 2023
- Serum Institute of India (SII) had to defer HPV vaccine production by two years because of the focus on COVID-19.
- As per Adar Poonawalla, SII will start supplying small quantities of the dose to the Government of India in early 2023.
- He further added that the exports will have to wait till 2024, as the company has to build a scale of manufacturing to over 150 million.
- Serum Institute of India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer which rushed with the production of the multiple covid vaccines at its facility located in India once the shot was approved for use.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch ‘Rozgar Mela’ mega recruitment
- Prime Minister Modi will launch Rozgar Mela- the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on October 22, 2022.
- The drive will be launched through video conferencing and during the ceremony, the appointment letters will be handed over to 75 lakh newly inducted appointees in the first tranche.
- It will be a significant step towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities.
- The new recruits selected from across the country will join 38 ministries and Departments Central of Government.
Punjab decides to restore old Pension Scheme for its Employees
- The Government of Punjab has taken an in-principle decision to restore the old pension scheme for its employees.
- As per the Chief Minister of Punjab, the decision will benefit lakhs of employees who will be given the option of joining the old pension scheme.
- Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of the State Government employees.
- The latest decision by the Government of Punjab has been taken as a Diwali gift to the Government employees.
Indian Army to get Copters to boost surveillance long China Border
- Indian Army has begun the process of procuring 80 mini remotely piloted aircraft systems and 1,000 surveillance copters to bolster its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
- The mini remotely piloted aircraft is an ideal multi-sensor system to carry out day and night surveillance and target detection in high-altitude regions.
- The system will be able to provide high-resolution imagery to enable the target detection, recognition, identification, and accurate location of the adversary’s location as well as the build-up of troops.
