Current Affairs in Short: 23 July 2021

India’s scores 90.3 per cent on trade facilitation in UN Survey: Finance Ministry

•India scored 90.32 per cent in United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Commission for Asia Pacific’s latest global survey on Digital and Sustainable Trade Facilitation. In 2019, India had scored 78.49 per cent.

•The 2021 survey noted that out of 143 economies, India showed a significant improvement on five key indicators: Transparency, formalities, institutional arrangement and cooperation, paperless trade, and cross-border paperless trade.

•The survey also highlighted that compared to the south and south-west Asia region and the Asia Pacific region, India is the best-performing country. India has shown an improved ranking on trade facilitation due to reforms undertaken such as customs under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC).

•The survey also noted that the overall score of India has surpassed many of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries including the UK, France, Canada, Finland, Norway, etc.

Carnatic Classical Violinist Sikkil R Bhaskaran passes away

•Carnatic Classical Violinist Sikkil R Bhaskaran passed away at the age of 85 in Chennai on July 23, 2021.

•Bhaskaran was known as an ‘A’ Grade artist of All India Radio (AIR). He worked at the Chennai radio station from 1976 to 1994. Bhaskaran also served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Thiruvaiyaru Thyaga Brahma Festival.

•At the age of 11, he began learning violin from Thiruvarur Shri Subba Iyer. Later he got trained under Mayuram Shri Govindarajan Pillai. He performed publicly for the first time at the age of 15.

Navjot Sidhu to take charge as Punjab Congress Chief on July 23

•Navjot Singh Sidhu will assume the charge of the Punjab Congress Chief during a ceremony in Chandigarh on July 23, 2021.

•Sidhu has extended an invitation signed by 65 MLAs to the Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh. Both are locked in a feud for the past some time over derogatory remarks made by Sidhu on social media against Singh.

•Sidhu has also invited Harish Rawat, AICC in-charge of Punjab.

•Sidhu replaces Sunil Jakhar as Punjab Congress Chief.

Uttar Pradesh govt to set up free Wi-Fi in 217 cities

•Uttar Pradesh government on July 21, 2021, announced that it will set up free Wi-Fi facilities in 217 cities of 17 municipal corporations across the state.

•The locations of the Wi-Fi facilities will include rural and urban places across the state. Bigger cities will be provided with two free Wi-Fi facilities while the smaller cities will have one free Wi-Fi facility.

•The state government said that the free Wi-Fi facilities will be installed at places such as bus stands, railway stations, registrar offices, and courts.

•Cities under the free Wi-Fi scheme are Kanpur, Lucknow, Firozabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, Meerut, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Aligarh, and Agra.

Bangladesh receives 180 tonnes of medical oxygen from India

•During the Eid holidays, India supplied over 180 tonnes of medical oxygen to Bangladesh under special arrangements.

•Three companies of Bangladesh on July 21, 2021, imported medical oxygen in eleven tankers through the Benapole border post.

•ICP Petrapole officials in India provided a Green Corridor for exporting Medical Oxygen to help Bangladesh meets the critical need for oxygen in hospitals due to rising cases of COVID-19.

•A special team of CNF, BSF agents, Customs officials, and Land Port officials were put together to aid in the supply of oxygen to Bangladesh. The team was in constant communication with the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Benapole port officials.