Current Affairs in Short: 24 June 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes joint top-scorer in men's football

• Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become the joint top-scorer in international men's football. The striker is currently tied with Italian football legend Ali Daei at the top position with 109 goals.

• Ronaldo achieved the major feat during Portugal's Euro 2020 game against France on June 23, 2021 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. He scored two goals to reach the spot. Now, he has 109 goals from 176 matches.

• Ronaldo will become the highest scorer in men's international football of he scores one more goal.

• He has also become the first striker from Portugal to make a goal in all three group stage matches in the competition. He has scored in every Euro 2020 game so far.

Cochin International Airport wins Airport Council International's Roll of Excellence honour

• The Cochin International Airport Ltd won the Airport Council International Director General's Roll of Excellence honour on June 23, 2021 for Airport Service Quality.

• The Airport Council International is a global body of airport operators. It established the Roll of Excellence to recognise the airports which, in the opinion of the passengers, have consistently delivered excellent services in the Airport Service Quality Survey.

• Cochin International Airport has so far consistently delivered excellence in customer service by winning multiple Airport Service Quality awards over five years during the past 10 years.

• It is one of only six airports worldwide that will receive the recognition this year, informed ACI World's Director-General Luis Felipe de Oliveira in a communique announcing the recognition.

India launches Official Olympic Theme Song ahead of Tokyo Olympics

• India has launched its official Olympic Theme Song ahead of the Summer Olympics in July-August in Tokyo, Japan.

• Playback Singer Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song and it is titled ‘Lakshya Tera Samne Hai’. The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju was present during the launch of the song.

• The official launch event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President Narinder Batra among others. The Games will start on July 23rd and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.

Snaana yatra of Lord Jagannath begins at Puri

• The famous Snana Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Puri from today, June 24, 2021. The snana yatra is a ceremonial grand shower festival, which is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha.

• This is the first occasion in the Hindu calendar year when the deities Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra, Sudarshan, and Madanmohan are brought out from the Jagannath Temple (Puri) and taken in a procession to the Snana Mandap inside the temple premises.

• The deities are ceremonially bathed in 108 pots of ritually purified water and decorated for a public audience.

• As per Skanda Purana, King Indradyumna arranged this ceremony for the first time when the idols of the deities were first installed.

Uyghur, Tibetan, Hongkong activists in US call for complete boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

• Many Uyghur, Tibetan and Hong Kong activists gathered outside the White House on June 23, 2021 to protest against the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The protestors, the representatives of minority groups from China, who are now living in the United States called for a complete boycott of the event.

• They were a part of the Global Day of Action against the Beijing Olympics, which involved demonstrations across 50 other cities around the world including Washington on the occasion of the International Olympics Day.

• The diverse group call on the US government to draw a red line for genocide and boycott Beijing's 2022 Winter Olympics.