Current Affairs in Short: 25 May 2022
The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated a memorial built in the memory of the Congress leaders and others who were killed in Naxal Attack in Jhiram Valley of Bastar District in 2013.
Current Affairs in Short
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister inaugurates Memorial of Jhiram Valley Naxal Attack Victims
- The Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated a memorial built in the memory of the Congress leaders and others who were killed in Naxal Attack in Jhiram Valley of Bastar District in 2013.
- The Chief Minister also accused the BJP government of trying to hamper the state government’s efforts to unearth conspiracy behind the attack.
- He also unfurled the national flag on a 100-feet-high flag post at the memorial site. In 2013, Maoists had attacked a convoy of congress leaders in Jhiram Valley during the Party’s Parivartan Rally ahead of the Assembly elections in 2014.
- The attack killed 32 people, including the then State Congress Chief Nand Kumar Patel, former leader of opposition Mahendra Karma and former Union Minister Vidyacharan Shukla.
Israeli firm to manufacture air-to-water products in India
- Israel-based Watergen which developed the technology that generates drinking water from the air has announced its strategic joint venture with SMV Jaipuria Group to bring its global patented technology to India.
- The Israeli Company said that it will do a 100 per cent transfer of technology from Israel to India for manufacturing the products in India and exporting its abroad.
- Both the companies will introduce their Atmospheric Water Generator product categories in India, which creates high quality, safe drinking water out of ambient air.
- Watergen has become the global leader in atmospheric drinking water devices, machines that create drinking water from the air.
Indian Government put a cap on sugar exports to ensure domestic availability
- The Government of India has decided to put a cap on the sugar exports to ensure domestic availability.
- The Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey informed that India’s exports have reached a record high in this season and now domestic availability has to be ensured.
- The decision has been taken in view of the global situation which may trigger the demand for sugar. He added that it should not be seen as a curb.
- Earlier, the Government had allowed the export of Sugar into 100 Lakh Metric Tonnes. From June 1 till October 31, 2022, the export of sugar will be allowed with specific permission.
North Korea launches three ballistic missiles
- North Korea has launched three ballistic missiles towards the sea, said South Korea’s military.
- It is the North’s first weapon firings in about two weeks as the country makes a disputed claim that its first domestic COVID outbreak is weakening.
- The launch has come after the leaders of the US and South Korea agreed to consider the expansion of military exercises to deter North Korean Nuclear threats.
- As per South Korea, all the three missiles were launched towards waters off North Korea’s eastern coast one after another.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.