Current Affairs in Short: 26 April 2022

26 April 2022
AHAAR-2022- Asia’s biggest international food and hospitality fair begins today at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Defence Minister holds meeting with UK Minister of Defence Procurement
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with the UK Minister of Defence Procurement Jeremy Quin on April 26, 2022.
- During the meeting, the officials discussed the opportunities that are available in the areas of shipbuilding, aviation, and other defence industrial programmes.
- Rajnath Singh, in a tweet, welcomed the UK’s announcement of an Open General Expert License to facilitate industry collaboration between the two nations.
- The minister also said that India is looking forward to co-development and co-production with partner nations in defence domain.
Agriculture Minister inaugurates ‘Kisan Bhagidari-Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today
- The Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar virtually interacted with the farmers who shared their experience of increment in income.
- A day-long mela was organized at all Krishi Vigyan Kendras across India, as a part of the Kisan Bhagidari-Prathmikta Hamari Campaign.
- During the mela, the schemes-related information that are by both Central and State Governments was disseminated among the farmers.
- During the fair, field exhibitions on natural farming, felicitation of progressive and innovative farmers, women farmers and FPOs, and farmers-scientist interaction were also conducted.
Asia’s biggest International Food and Hospitality fair begins in Delhi
- AAHAR-2022, which is being organized with the collaboration of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and India Trade Promotion Organisation, started today.
- AHAAR-2022 is Asia’s biggest international food and hospitality fair which is being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
- As per the Commerce and Industry Ministry, more than 80 exporters from different segments of agricultural products which include processed foods, indication products, and organic and frozen food products will also participate in the fair.
- Dedicated stalls for the exporters from North East Region and the Himalayan States have also been created at the fair.
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 7 Cancer hospitals in Assam’s Dibrugarh on April 28
- PM Modi will inaugurate 7 new cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh in Assam on April 28, 2022. PM will also lay the foundation stone for 7 new cancer hospitals in the state.
- In view of the Prime Minister’s visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Vishwa Sharma reached Dibrugarh on April 24 to take stock of the preparations for the programme.
- Chief Minister instructed the BJP leaders and officials to pay special attention to drainage in view of the possibility of rain along with other arrangements.
- The new cancer hospitals in Assam are a huge investment of Rs. 4,000 crores with the joint collaboration of the Assam Government and Tata Trusts.
