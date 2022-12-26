Current Affairs in Short: 26 December 2022

According to a statement published by the President's Office here, Prachanda has been chosen as Prime Minister of Nepal under Article 76 Clause 2 of the Constitution.

The Director General of Civil Aviation has approved Garuda Aerospace's indigenously designed Kisan drones for Type Certification and RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization).

The DGCA Type certification is offered on the basis of a quality assessment and is issued after the unmanned aerial vehicles have undergone rigorous testing.