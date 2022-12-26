Current Affairs in Short: 26 December 2022
The Aurangabad chapter of the BJP named a star after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachand” to be Nepal’s Prime Minister third time
- Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal again on December 25, 2022.
- President Bidya Devi Bhandari named Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' of the CPN-Maoist Centre as Nepal's next Prime Minister.
- According to a statement published by the President's Office here, Prachanda has been chosen as Prime Minister of Nepal under Article 76 Clause 2 of the Constitution.
Garuda Aerospace received Type Certification and RTPO Approvals from DGCA
- The Director General of Civil Aviation has approved Garuda Aerospace's indigenously designed Kisan drones for Type Certification and RPTO (Remote Pilot Training Organization).
- The DGCA Type certification is offered on the basis of a quality assessment and is issued after the unmanned aerial vehicles have undergone rigorous testing.
- The Type certification was created by the government of India under Drone Rules in August 2021, and the historic dual DGCA clearance affirms the Chennai-based business's status as India's most valued Drone startup.
International Space Registry named one star after Atal Bihari Vajpayee
- It was observed as 'Good Governance Day' across the country, revealed Aurangabad BJP president Shirish Boralkar.
- The distance of the star from Earth is 392.01 light years. It is the closest star to the Sun.
UIDAI won DSCI AISS Award for ‘Best Security Practices in Government Sector
- The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has won a top data security award for government sector best practices.
- The Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a non-profit industry organization in India that was established by NASSCOM.
- The DSCI recognized UIDAI for its critical contribution to protecting the 'Aadhaar' infrastructure, which offers inhabitants digital identity-based welfare services.
