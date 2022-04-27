Current Affairs in Short: 27 April 2022
PM Modi inaugurates children’s heart hospital in Fiji
- Prime Minister Modi on April 27, 2022, inaugurated Shri Satya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Heart Hospital in Fiji.
- The heart facility in Fiji will enhance the health facility of the entire South Pacific Region where heart-related diseases are a major challenge.
- In his address, PM Modi said that the shared legacy of ties between India and Fiji is based on a sense of service to humanity and the cultures of both nations that have kept India-Fiji connected.
- While talking about the hospital, Prime Minister pointed that the children will not only get world-class treatment at the hospital but the surgeries will also be done free of cost.
Commander of US-Indo Pacific Command meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
- The Commander of the US-Indo Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
- The meeting came in the wake of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on April 11 where the US supported India as a defence industry leader in the Indo-Pacific.
- While addressing a press conference after the dialogue, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the US has identified a new opportunity to extend the operational reach of our military to coordinate more closely together.
- Austin further added that India and US have committed to more high-end exercises together to strengthen the cooperation.
Kerala makes wearing masks mandatory
- Amid the increasing COVID cases in the state, Kerala Government has made it mandatory to wear masks and any violations will be punishable.
- Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had announced that India has reported 2,927 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
- As per the ministry, 32 patients succumbed to the virus increasing the death toll due to covid in the country.
- The daily positivity rate in India has also seen a rise from 0.55 percent to 0.58 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.59.
Myanmar Court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail
- Myanmar court has sentenced the deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a corruption case to five years in jail after it found her guilty in the first of 11 corruption cases against her.
- The charges relate to the allegations that she accepted 11.4 kg of gold and cash payments worth USD 6 lakh from her protégé turned accuser Phyo Min Thein.
- Earlier, in December 2021 and January 2022 Suu Kyi was handed over 6 years of jail term for breaking a telecommunication law related to the import of equipment, breaching covid law, and incitement against the military.
MP quotas scrapped for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas
- The Government of India has scrapped the quota through which the members of parliament could recommend the names for admissions in KV.
- The move by the government has come after the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan had put admissions under the special provisions, including the MP quota, on hold till further orders.
- Under the KVS Special Dispensation Admission Scheme, a Member of Parliament had the power of recommending a maximum of 10 students from their respective constituencies every academic year.
- As per the revised guidelines issued by KVS, several amendments have been introduced under the special provision sections of the admission policy.
