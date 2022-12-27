Current Affairs in Short: 27 December 2022
According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), India would become the third economic superpower by 2037 and a $10 trillion economy by 2035.
Current Affairs in Short
Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated Sports Science Centre at Udupi
- Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports dedicated the Sports Science Centre at Udupi.
- This Sports Science Centre will bring together athletes and sports scientists.
- The government has invested 2700 crore rupees in improving sporting facilities and 3,136 crore rupees for the Khelo India Games during a five-year period.
Anil Kumar Lahoti to be appointed as new chairman and CEO of railway board
- Anil Kumar Lahoti has been named the Railway Board's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.
- The former General Manager of Central Railway was appointed as a Member (Infrastructure) of the board a week ago and will succeed Vinay Kumar Tripathi as Chairman on January 1, 2023.
- Lahoti was named general manager of Central Railway in July 2021, having previously held various critical posts in both zonal railways and the Delhi Railway Board.
Lieutenant General Arvind Walia to be appointed as next Engineer-in-Chief of Indian Army
- Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has been named the Indian Army's new Engineer-in-Chief.
- Officials with the Indian Army announced that he would succeed Lt Gen Harpal Singh, who is retiring on December 31, 2022.
- Lt Gen Arvind Walia was appointed Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command in Pune in August 2021.
CEBR published a report on Indian economy reaching 10 trillion dollars till 2035
- According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a prominent London-based consultancy, India would become the third economic superpower by 2037 and a $10 trillion economy by 2035.
- According to the research, which was released on December 26, 2022, the globe is heading toward recession.
- However, the annual GDP growth rate in India is predicted to average 6.4% during the following five years, followed by an average of 6.5% over the next nine years.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.