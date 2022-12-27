Current Affairs in Short: 27 December 2022

The government has invested 2700 crore rupees in improving sporting facilities and 3,136 crore rupees for the Khelo India Games during a five-year period.

This Sports Science Centre will bring together athletes and sports scientists.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports dedicated the Sports Science Centre at Udupi.

Lahoti was named general manager of Central Railway in July 2021, having previously held various critical posts in both zonal railways and the Delhi Railway Board.

The former General Manager of Central Railway was appointed as a Member (Infrastructure) of the board a week ago and will succeed Vinay Kumar Tripathi as Chairman on January 1, 2023.

Anil Kumar Lahoti has been named the Railway Board's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman.

Lt Gen Arvind Walia was appointed Chief of Staff at Headquarters Southern Command in Pune in August 2021.

Officials with the Indian Army announced that he would succeed Lt Gen Harpal Singh, who is retiring on December 31, 2022.

Lieutenant General Arvind Walia has been named the Indian Army's new Engineer-in-Chief.

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a prominent London-based consultancy, India would become the third economic superpower by 2037 and a $10 trillion economy by 2035.

According to the research, which was released on December 26, 2022, the globe is heading toward recession.