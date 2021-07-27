Current Affairs in Short: 27 July 2021

Manipur government to appoint Mirabai Chanu as ASP Sports

•Manipur government on July 27, 2021, announced that the Olympic Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu will the appointed as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the Police department.

•Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that Mirabai Chanu will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government earlier. He added that all the Tokyo Olympics participants from Manipur will be awarded Rs 25 lakh each.

•Olympic Judo athlete Sushila Devi would be promoted to the post of Sub-Inspector. She is currently a Constable in the Police department.

•The State government further announced its plan of setting up a World Class Weightlifting Academy in Manipur.

Union WCD Minister Smriti Irani launches 24x7 helpline for women victims of violence

•Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on July 27, 2021, launched a 24x7 helpline number for women who are victims or affected by violence. The helpline number is 7827170170.

•An initiative by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and National Commission for Women, the helpline number aims to offer emergency and non-emergency complaints and counseling services to women stricken by violence.

•The helpline number will connect the women with concerned police, District Legal Service Authority, hospitals, psychological services, aid in providing details about women-related government programmes in India, and access to One Stop Centres.

•The helpline number will cater to any girl or woman aged 18 years and above. The helpline will be operated by the National Commission for Women in New Delhi.

National Education Policy 2020: PM Modi to address nation on July 29 to mark one year of NEP

•PM Narendra Modi will address the nation on July 29, 2021, to mark one year of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He will discuss the progress made so far since the implementation of NEP in July 2020.

•Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that NEP 2020 is a guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic, and building strong foundations for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

•The NEP 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet in a meeting chaired by PM Modi in July 2020. It replaced the existing National Policy on Education that was framed in 1986.

Delhi govt to send names of healthcare workers, doctors for Padma awards: CM Kejriwal

•Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2021, announced that the Delhi government will be sending the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma awards for this year.

•Kejriwal said, “The public will tell us the names. People can send their emails to padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com by August 15, 2021.”

•The state government has set up a screening committee that will be screening the names in the next 15 days and recommend it to the Delhi government that will further be sent to the Central government.

•September 15 is the last date to submit nominations and recommendations on the government’s portal for Padma Awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri.

•Padma Awards were instituted in 1954. Every year on Republic Day, these awards are announced to recognize ‘work of distinction’ of people across all fields or disciplines such as Art, Civil Service, Literature and Education, Medicine, Sports, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, and Trade and Industry, etc.

India vs Sri Lanka: Krunal Pandya tests COVID-19 positive, 2nd T20I postponed

•The second T20I that was to be held on July 27, 2021, has been postponed as Indian All-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. The match will be played on July 28, 2021, if all players test negative. Currently, all players are isolating.

•BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said five of the 8 players, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Devdutt Padikkal have come in close contact with Krunal.

•This development has been baffling as to how Krunal contracted the virus despite restricted movement within a strict bio-bubble, added Shah.

•This development also raises concern over the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav to England to join the Indian team in England for the Test Series. Suryakumar Yadav has been identified among the players who were in close contact with Krunal.