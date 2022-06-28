Current Affairs in Short: 28 June 2022
India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to get Emergency Use Authorisation soon
- The Subject Expert Committee in a meeting recommended the Emergency Use Authorisation for India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
- The Drugs controller general of India is expected to give the Emergency Use Authorisation to Gennova’s mRNA vaccine any time soon.
- The SEC under India’s drug regulator found data submitted by Gennova Biopharmaceuticals satisfactory. The company submitted data in April 2022 and provided additional data in May 2022.
- Earlier in May 2022, Gennova released a statement regarding the updates on submitting phase 3 data.
India to tour New Zealand for white-ball series post T20 World Cup
- White ball cricket against the World powerhouse India, a day-night Test against England, and six inbound touring teams are some of the highlights of New Zealand's home international schedule.
- In a 2022-23 season that will see the White ferns and the Blackcaps head offshore for their respective ICC T20 World Cups, the fans can look forward to a massive summer, including visits from the Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, England, and Sri Lanka men’s teams and Bangladesh women.
- India will arrive in New Zealand at the conclusion of the World Cup to play the Blackcaps in three T20s at Wellington, Napier, and Tauranga, and three ODIs at Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray to chair cabinet meeting amid political crisis
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a cabinet meeting at 5 pm today amid the political crisis.
- Reportedly, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will not be physically present in the Cabinet meeting.
- The cabinet meeting in Maharashtra will be taking place amid the ongoing political crisis which was triggered when Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
- The meeting has come a day after Thackeray reshuffled the department of ministers and took away the portfolios of nine ministers who have joined with Eknath Shinde.
Haryana Cabinet approves startup and data centre policies
- Haryana government has given its approval to a new start-up policy that aims at boosting and nurturing the vibrant ecosystem in the state and helping the entrepreneurs at different stages.
- The cabinet has also approved a data center policy with a view to make Haryana a preferred destination for setting up such facilities and help the state emerge as the global data centre hub.
- Under the start-up policy, a business entity recognized as startup by the DPIIT up to a period of 10 years from the date of its incorporation/ registration and with an annual turnover not exceeding Rs. 100 crores and being based in Haryana will be eligible to avail fiscal and non-fiscal benefits.
- At present, 3,910 Haryana-based startups have been recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
Two new countries apply to join BRICS
- Iran has submitted an application to become a member in the group of emerging economies known as the BRICS.
- Iran’s membership in the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, will result in the added values for both sides, as per Iran’s Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson.
- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also said separately that Argentina had also applied to join the group.
- Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez who is currently in Europe has also in recent days reiterated his desire for Argentina to join the BRICS.
