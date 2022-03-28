Current Affairs in Short: 28 March 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Free Trade Agreement between India and UAE expected to come into force from May 1
- The Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates is expected to come into force from May 1, 2022.
- India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed on February 18, 2022, during the virtual summit between PM Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
- The agreement between India and UAE aims at boosting the merchandise between the two nations to 100 billion US dollars in the next 5 years.
- The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between India and UAE is also the first deep and full free trade agreement which is signed by India with any country in the past decade.
Annual Amarnath Yatra to commence on June 30, 2022
- The annual Amarnath Yatra in India will begin on June 30, 2022, with all the COVID-19 protocols in place.
- Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board informed that the online registration for the yatra will begin on April 11.
- He further added that the 43-day long yatra will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
- The decision of commencing the Amarnath Yatra in June was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on March 27, 2022.
Defence Ministry signs contract with Goa Shipyard Limited for eight fast patrol vessels
- Defence Ministry has signed a contract with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for eight Fast Patrol Vessels for the Indian Coast Guard. The contract has been signed at a total project cost of Rs. 473 crores.
- The surface platforms will be indigenously developed, designed, and manufactured by GSL under Buy (Indian-IDDM) Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured Category.
- The high-speed vessels for the Indian Coast Guard will be based along the coast of India with the capability of operating in shallow waters.
- This development of fast patrol vessels will boost the indigenous shipbuilding capability and will also increase employment opportunities.
Russia wants deal clarified with Ukraine before the talks
- The Foreign Minister of Russia has said that the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine can meet for the talks only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.
- He further added that the meeting will be necessary once Russia has clarity regarding the solutions on all the key issues.
- Russia’s comments follow the statement issued by the Ukrainian President who said that he is ready to discuss Ukraine’s neutrality and security guarantees with the Russian President.
North Korea to develop more powerful means of attack
- North Korea has said that it will develop a more powerful means of attack to modernize its arsenal.
- Earlier on March 24, 2022, North Korea launched the newly-developed, long-range Hwasong-17. It can fly as far as 15,000 kms enough to reach anywhere on the US mainland and beyond.
- As per the Korean Central News Agency, the President of North Korea has expressed the resolve to build up the country’s attack capability to cope with threats.
- The President said that only when one is equipped with formidable striking capabilities, then one can prevent war and guarantee the security of their country.
