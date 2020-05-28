Current Affairs in Short: 28 May 2020

Twitter labels US President Donald Trump’s tweets as misleading

• In a first, Twitter on May 26, 2020 labelled tweets from US President Donald Trump as misleading by highlighting two of his tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud.

• The social media giant labelled both the tweets with a message that read- “ Get the facts about mail-in-ballots”. The message was linked to a fact-checking platform.

• According to Twitter, the move was aimed at providing "context" around Trump's remarks. The platform noted that Trump’s tweets about mail-in voting did not violate the company's rules because they do not discourage people from voting. The label still offered context around the President’s claims.

NASA postpones its long-awaited launch of American Astronauts to ISS due to bad weather

• The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) postponed the scheduled launch of American Astronauts to the International Space Station from American soil on May 27, 2020 due to bad weather. NASA called off its most-awaited mission minutes before the launch.

• This will be the first launch of astronauts from American soil since 2011. Large crowds had gathered along Florida's Space Coast to watch the historic moment. The launch is a joint operation between NASA and SpaceX.

• The two American astronauts who will be taken to the international space station include Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken. The duo is scheduled to fly on SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. In the previous years, American astronauts travelled to ISS on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft.

PM Narendra Modi reviews work of Power, Renewable Energy ministries

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the work of Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy on May 27, 2020.

• He reviewed and discussed policy initiatives including the revised Tariff Policy and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 to address the problems of the power sector.

• The Prime Minister further advised the Power Ministry to ensure that the DISCOMs publish their performance parameters periodically. He also expressed his wish to expedite the plan for paving way for carbon-neutral Ladakh and emphasised for drinking water supply in coastal areas by harnessing solar and wind energy.

• PM Modi also emphasised for an innovative model for rooftop solar power and desired that each state should have at least one city, either the capital city or any other renowned city that will be converted into a fully solar city through rooftop solar power generation.

Karnataka bans entry of people from 5 states

• Karnataka has banned the entry of people coming from five states- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.

• The decision was taken by the state cabinet on May 28, 2020. The state government said that no train or flight from any of these states will be allowed to enter or land in the state.

• The state government also said that people from these five states will not be allowed to enter by road as well. The decision follows a spike in cases in the state.

ADB approves USD 177 mn loan for road projects in Maharashtra

• The Asian Development Bank on May 27, 2020 approved a USD 177 million loans for road projects in Maharashtra. The projects aim to improve connectivity to national highways, interstate roads, seaports, airports, district headquarters, rail hubs, enterprise clusters, industrial areas and agricultural areas.

• Under the project, around 450 km of state highways and major district roads will be upgraded in Maharashtra.

• Overall, two major district roads and 11 state highways with a combined length of 450 km will be upgraded to two-lane standards across 7 districts.