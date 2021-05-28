Current Affairs in Short: 28 May 2021

Apollo hospitals to roll out Sputnik V COVID vaccine at Rs 1,195

• Apollo Group of Hospitals has announced that it will begin the rollout of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V, across its hospitals in India from June second week at an estimated price of Rs 1,195 per dose.

• The hospital group said that it will be charging Rs 995 for the vaccine and Rs 200 would be administration charges.

• The group said that it prioritise frontline workers, high-risk population and corporate employees. It is planning to administer million of vaccine doses every week in June and double that in July.

Centre approves financial assistance to 67 families of journalists who died due to COVID-19

• The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Press Information Bureau has begun a special drive to provide assistance to families of journalists who passed away due to COVID-19 under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS).

• The Ministry has compiled and collated the details of all those journalists who lost their lives due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

• The centre on May 27, 2021 approved a proposal of the Journalist Welfare Scheme Committee headed by Amit Khare, I&B Secretary, to provide financial relief worth Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of 26 journalists who died due to Covid-19.

• The centre had provided such assistance to 41 families of the journalists who died due to COVID in FY 2020-21, taking the total number to 67.

India, New Zealand to be crowned joint winners if WTC Final ends in draw or tie

• The International Cricket Council (ICC) on May 28, 2021 announced the playing conditions for the World Test Championship final at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton in June.

• The play conditions confirm that if the ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw or tie, both teams will be crowned as joint winners.

• A Reserve Day will be allocated to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final.The final is scheduled to be played from June 18 to 22 and June 23 will be set aside as the Reserve Day.

DRDO's anti-COVID drug priced at Rs 990 per sachet

• Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) anti-Covid-19 drug, 2-DG will be sold at Rs 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL).

• The company will provide the medicine to Centre and state government at a discounted price.

• The first batch of the anti-Covid-19 drug was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and health minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on May 17, 2021.

• The Drugs Controller General of India had earlier allowed emergency use authorisation of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), an anti-viral drug as an adjunct therapy for moderate to severe coronavirus patients.

Zydus Cadila introduces new feature in packaging of its critical drugs

• Zydus Cadila has introduced a new feature in the packaging of its critical drugs to help people ensure that the product is not fake or counterfeited.

• The company has incorporated a new IT-enabled scratch code, which will be printed under a scratchable surface.

• The user can scratch the surface and verify the code through the app or the website to know whether if the product purchased by them is genuine or not.

• This security feature has been developed by Hyperlink Infosystem to enable patients and institutions to detect counterfeits.