Current Affairs in Short: 29 April 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Department of Posts starts providing National Pension Scheme Services in an online mode
- The Department of Posts has started providing the services of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) through an online mode.
- Any citizen of the country in the age group between 18 to 70 years will be able to avail of this online facility by visiting the official website of Indian Post.
- Facilities such as new registration, initial or subsequent contribution, and SIP options under NPS Online are also available to the customers at minimum charges.
- Till April 25, 2022, the Department of Posts as providing the National Pension Scheme through its designated Post offices since 2010 through a physical process system.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dedicates two NHAI projects in Telangana
- Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari dedicated two national highway projects in Telangana and laid the foundation stone for 17 other projects in the state.
- While addressing the event, the minister said that the infrastructure development project, particularly highway construction works has gained pace across the country and has benefitted people at large.
- The Minister for Road and Transport also informed that Rs. 3 lakh crores will be invested to develop highways at the end of 2024.
- Five out of 26 Green Highway Projects will go through Telangana. These projects have been taken at an estimated cost of Rs. 17,000 crores.
Mandate Document of National Curriculum Framework launched
- Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released a mandate document for the National Curriculum Framework under the National Educational Policy in Bengaluru.
- The document is a stepping stone between the National Educational Policy and National Curriculum Framework.
- Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also described the mandate document as a step forward toward the formation of a new National Syllabus and textbooks.
- He also informed that the curriculum for the first stage of the National Curriculum Framework related to playschool will be ready by the next Sarswati Pooja date.
6 months gap between COVID vaccine and precautionary dose better for immunity: Health Experts
- The Top health Experts believe that the gap between the second dose of the covid vaccine and the precautionary dose should be at least 6 months for better immunity against infection.
- As the Government has allowed the administration of booster dose after a gap of nine months, the co-Chairman of IMA’s national task force on Coronavirus said that the long gap between the second dose and precautionary dose reduces the number of infections and severity of the disease.
- On protection against COVID-19, he said that multiple layers of protection like vaccine or masks or covid appropriate behaviour is needed to be followed to be protected from getting infected.
H5 Influenza Virus detected in a man in US
- A case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in a man in the US State of Colorado. The news was announced by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- As per CDC, the man had direct exposure to the poultry and the culling of birds with the presumptive H5N1 bird flu.
- This is also the second human case that is associated with this specific group of H5 viruses that are currently predominant, and the first case in the US.
- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment stated that it has been monitoring people who are exposed to poultry and wild birds infected with avian flu.
