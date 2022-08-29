Current Affairs in Short: 29 August 2022 (Bailey Bridge, Pinaka rockets, Data Protection Bill)
The trials of the Made-in-India enhanced Pinaka Rockets were successfully conducted at Balasore and Pokhran over the past few weeks.
Current Affairs in Short
Government likely to introduce Data Protection Bill in Budget Session of Parliament
- Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the Data Protection Bill is likely to be presented in the Budget Session of the Parliament.
- As per the Union Minister, the draft of the revised Data Protection Bill will be released for the consultation soon.
- He also stressed that the country’s data protection framework should be in tune with modern times and not look like an attempt to create a paper system for the digital world.
- The Government, earlier in August 2022, withdrew The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha.
S.Jaishankar to travel to UAE for Joint Commission meet from August 31 to Sep 2
- The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will be traveling to the United Arab Emirates from August 31 to September 2, 2022.
- He will co-chair the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and third India-UAE Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
- The meetings will provide an opportunity to both the Ministers to review the entire spectrum of the comprehensive Strategic partnerships between India and UAE and regional and global developments.
- Notably, there has been a regular high-level interaction between India and the United Arab Emirates in 2022.
DRDO confirms successful trials of enhanced range Pinaka rockets
- The trials of the Made-in-India enhanced Pinaka Rockets were successfully conducted at Balasore and Pokhran over the past few weeks.
- The manufacturers of the system- Munitions India Ltd and Economic Explosives Limited-met user requirements at trial completion.
- As per the officials, this is a further step in the direction of the Make in India initiative of the Government of India in the defense sector.
- Earlier in May 2022, DRDO also confirmed the trials of the Advanced Tower Artillery Gun System being successfully conducted at Pokhran Field Firing Range.
Reconstruction of 145 years old Bailey Bridge begins
- The Indian Army has begun the reconstruction of the 150-year-old Bailey Bridge over the Sukhtawa River in Madhya Pradesh.
- The bridge had collapsed because of a heavy-weight trolley passing over it earlier in April 2022.
- The move has come as massive relief as the traffic remains a major issue on the NH-69 of the Bhopal-Nagpur Highway. The Indian Army is using a similar technique which is used to build bridges in hilly areas.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.