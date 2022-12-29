Current Affairs in Short: 29 December 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs launched the ‘City Finance Rankings 2022
- The draft rules for a new city ranking system based on financial performance and beauty were recently announced by the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs.
- The goal of the 'City Finance Rankings 2022' is to evaluate and reward urban local governments based on their resource mobilization, spending performance, and fiscal governance systems.
Manipur and Home Affairs Ministry signed cessations of operations agreement with ZUF armed group
- The Union government and the government of Manipur have signed a cease-fire deal with the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF).
- ZUF is a Naga armed organization located in Manipur that has been advocating for a separate state for the Zeliangrong Naga tribe.
- The deal calls for the armed cadres to be rehabilitated and resettled.
Producer Nitin Manmohan passes away
- Nitin Manmohan, a film producer, died on December, 29, 2022, morning in Mumbai.
- The producer was well-known for his support for films such as Bol Radha Bol, Laadla, Ready, and Bhoot.
- He began his career as a director with the movie Prithvi in 1997. He was also the director of the romantic action movie Maha Sangram.
Ministry of Rural Development launched National Mobile Monitoring Software
- The Minister of Rural Development launched the National Mobile Monitoring Software (NMMS) App in 2021.
- From January 1, 2023, employees employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGREGS) will be required to digitally capture their attendance.
- The National Smartphone Monitoring System (NMMS) mobile application is used to track attendance.
