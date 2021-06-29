Current Affairs in Short: 29 June 2021

PM Modi holds discussions on futuristic challenges in defence sector

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 29, 2021.

• The Prime Minister held discussions on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping the forces with modern equipment.

• He also discussed aspects relating to the involvement of more youth, startups and strategic community.

• The meeting comes after two low-intensity drone attacks in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station early morning on June 27.

• Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase. According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

PM Modi to chair Council of Ministers meeting tomorrow

• PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting of the Union council of ministers on June 30, 2021.

• The meeting is likely to include discussions over the current Covid situation in the country.

The Prime Minister may also review the functioning of few ministries.

• The Union Council of Ministers, headed by the Prime Minister, includes the Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State (MoS) with the ones being given independent charge

Second wave of COVID-19 not over, must not relax: Health Minister

• Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated on June 29, 2021 that the second wave of COVID-19 is still not over and our experience of one and a half years tells us we should not let our guards down under any circumstance.

• He said this while speaking at a virtual conference attended by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other stakeholders to review preparedness for controlling vector-borne diseases in the national capital.

• He stated that the second wave of COVID-19 is still not over and though cases have definitely gone down sharply in Delhi but we should not relax under any circumstance. He said that the people and the society should not be allowed to relax and we have to be alert.

Switzerland relaxes COVID-19 related restrictions for fully vaccinated people from India

• Switzerland's Federal Council of Public Health informed recently that persons from countries with a variant of concern like India, who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, will be permitted entry without the need for a COVID-19 negative test or quarantine.

• This comes as the nation relaxed its COVID-19 related restrictions from June 26, 2021.

• However, those who have neither been vaccinated nor have recovered from COVID-19 must present a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test and go into quarantine upon entry in the country.

• The Swiss government has also announced that COVID certificates will be permitted as supporting documents for international travel and areas of application in the country.

Delhi CM promises 300 units of free electricity to each family in Punjab ahead of polls

• Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 29, 2021 said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family in Punjab if it comes to power. This major announcement comes ahead of Punjab assembly polls, which are slated for next year.

• Arvind Kejriwal also promised to to waive off all pending domestic electricity bills and restoration of the electricity connection.

• He promised to do three major works in Punjab if his party comes to power-

-Provide 300 units of free electricity to every family

-Waive off all pending domestic electricity bills and restore the connection of people

-Ensure 24-hour electricity supply

Women's ODI rankings: Mithali Raj enters top five for first time since October 2019

• Indian skipper Mithali Raj on June 29, 2021 returned to the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for first time after October 2019.

• She is ranked fifth now on the Women's ODI rankings after top-scoring for India with 72 runs in the opening ODI against England in Bristol.The 38-year-old has completed 22 years in international cricket.

• The cricketer gained three slots to reach the fifth position after the Bristol knock.