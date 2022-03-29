Current Affairs in Short: 29 March 2022
The Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will be on a two-day official visit to India from March 30 to April 1, 2022. He will visit the country at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Foreign Minister of Mexico to visit India tomorrow
- The Foreign Minister of Mexico Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will be on a two-day official visit to India from March 30 to April 1, 2022. He will visit the country at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
- This will also be the first time that Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will be visiting India in his capacity as the Foreign Minister. Casaubon will also visit Mumbai.
- Both the Foreign Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and will also discuss the international issues with mutual interest.
- The visit by the Mexican Foreign Minister follows EAM S. Jaishankar’s visit to Mexico City in September 2021. Mexico is also India’s second-largest trade partner in Latin America.
EAM S. Jaishankar attends 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo
- The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the 18th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting in Colombo. During the meeting, he emphasized the grouping’s commitment to intensify and expand the areas of cooperation among member countries.
- Jaishankar arrived in Colombo for a bilateral visit on March 27, 2022. The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is a regional multilateral organsiation.
- The members of BIMSTEC lie in the littoral and adjacent areas of the Bay of Bengal, constituting a contiguous regional unity.
- The members of BIMSTEC include Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, and Myanmar.
Israeli Prime Minister’s visit to India to be rescheduled
- The visit of the Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled. The news was shared by the spokesperson of the Israel Embassy Muhamed Heib on March 29, 2022.
- Earlier on March 28, it was reported that Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19. Israeli Prime Minister was scheduled to visit India during April 3-5, on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
- He had planned to visit India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Both the leader had met earlier on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in November 2021.
- India and Israel had elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Israel in July 2017.
Indian Air Force unveils new initiative for refuelling its convoys
- The Indian Air Force has unveiled a new initiative with the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Under it, IAF’s convoys will be refueled at fuel stations of the state-run energy major.
- As per the Defence Ministry, ‘Fleet Card-Fuel on Move’ has been rolled out to facilitate the refueling of convoys belonging to the Indian Air Force.
- Under the existing system, the Indian Air Force procures fuel from various agencies and then distributes it within the Air Force establishment.
Low pressure in propellent tank, leaky valve led to GSLV failure
- As per a report, a leaking valve and low-pressure build-up in the liquid hydrogen tank that fed the cryogenic engine of India’s GSLV have been identified as the reason for the failure to put Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) into orbit in August 2021.
- The Failure Analysis Committee which was set up by ISRO found out that the GISAT-1 mission failed because of damage to the soft seal in a critical valve.
- The failure happened when the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle rocket’s cryogenic engine was to kick in to take the rocket forward.
- The GSLV-F-10 rocket had lifted off normally on August 12, 2021, however, the mission had to be aborted 207 seconds later as the launch vehicle veered off its chartered house.
