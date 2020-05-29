Current Affairs in Short: 29 May 2020

Centre likely to announce decision regarding Lockdown tomorrow

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Home Minister Amit Shah and several other senior officials today to discuss the way forward, as the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31, 2020,

• The centre is likely to announce its decision tomorrow on whether the lockdown will be further extended or whether regular economic activities will be reopened.

• The Home Ministry has reportedly been urged to anaylise the inputs given by the state goverments. Some states have already extended certain restrictions, while others want an end to the lockdown.

West Bengal to open religious places from June 1

• West Bengal has decided to open all places of worship including mandir, masjid and gurudwara from June 1, 2020. The information was shared by West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee during a video conference.

• The Chief Minister announced that all temples, mosques, gurudwaras and churches in the state will reopen from June 1. However, no more than 10 people will be allowed at one time and no assembly of people will be allowed at religious places.

• The state’s CM also announced that all private, public and government sector offices will reopen from June 8. All tea and jute industries in the state will also be 100% operational from June 1.

SC to hear plea seeking replacement of ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’

• The Supreme Court will on June 2, 2020 take up a plea seeking to replace the English word ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ or ‘Hindustan’, claiming that it will “instill a sense of pride in our own nationality.”

• The plea, filed by Delhi-based petitioner, has sought a direction to the centre to take the required steps to amend Article 1 of the Constitution to bring into effect the name change. Article 1 of the Constitution deals with the name and territory of the Union.

• The petition was listed for hearing on May 29 before the Supreme Court but it got deleted from the list as Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde was not available. The matter has now been listed for hearing on June 2.

The petition states that such an amendment will ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past. It claims that the removal of the English name will instill a sense of pride in our own nationality, especially for future generations.

Railway Board advises people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to avoid rail travel

• The Railway Board Chairman, Vinod Kumar Yadav advised people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below age of 10 years and persons above 65 years of age to avoid travel by rail in the wake coronavirus pandemic, except when it is essential

• The advise was issued in order to protect the vulnerable from the risk of COVID-19 infection.

• People with co-morbidities include those with existing life-threatening ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and immune deficiency conditions.

India- China have established mechanisms to peacefully resolve situations arising in border areas: MEA

• The Ministry of External Affairs, during a virtual briefing on May 28, 2020, stated that both India and China have established mechanisms at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve border disputes peacefully through dialogue.

• The Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that the Indian troops have taken a very responsible approach on border management.

• He further added saying that India remains firm in the resolve to ensuring India's sovereignty and national security.