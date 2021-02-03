Current Affairs in Short: 3 February 2021

First phase of census postponed due to COVID-19: Home Ministry

•The first phase of census and updation of NPR has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

•This was informed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on February 2, 2021

•The government had decided to conduct Census 2021 under the Census Act, 1948 in two phases - House listing and Housing Census during April-September, 2020 and Population Enumeration during February 9-28, 2021.

•It was also decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) under the Citizenship Act, 1955 along with the first phase of the Census. The register had to be updated with the demographic and other particulars of each family and individual.

Meet India's youngest female pilot-Ayesha Aziz from Kashmir

•Ayesha Aziz had become the youngest student pilot to get a flying licence at the age of 15 years in 2011. She underwent training to fly a MIG-29 jet at Russia's Sokol airbase the following year.

•She later graduated in aviation from the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and got a commercial license in 2017.

•The 25 -year-old from Kashmir is a source of inspiration and a beacon of empowerment for numerous Kashmiri women.

Centre rejects state government's proposals to extend working hours in factories

•The centre has rejected the state government's proposals to extend the working hours in factories to make up for the production loss during the lockdown.

•Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that his ministry had received draft ordinances and bills from different states regarding amendment in the Factories Act, 1948 provisions to extend working hours.

•He informed that the ministry has not agreed to the proposals.

Myanmar military announces new State Administrative Council

•The Myanmar military, which took over the government in a coup, has announced the formation of a new State Administrative Council.

•The council headed by the Myanmar Army Chief General Min Aung Hlaing has eleven other members, out of which eight are from the military.

•General Min Aung Hlaing said in a meeting of the Union Government on February 2, 2021 that election matters and COVID-19 prevention and containment will be prioritised.

•The Military Government has also announced that the Union Election Commission will be reconstituted for implementing the duties and functions.

West Bengal's Forest Department conducts water birds census for first time

•The forest department of West Bengal recently conducted its first water birds census. The study was conducted between January 12- February 2, 2021 in 54 different locations across the state.

•Over 800 people including Forest staff, bird lovers and NGOs were involved in this exercise.

•The rich biodiversity of the Sundarbans attracts a lot of migratory birds every year. Birdwatchers from across the world visit the region on a regular basis to catch a glimpse of the water birds.

•For the first time, the state Forest Department took the initiative to conduct the census of water birds of the wetlands of this state including the Sunderbans. Around 65 species have been found so far.