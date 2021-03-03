Current Affairs in Short: 3 March 2021

Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV merged, to be known now as Sansad TV

• Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV have been merged and will now be known as Sansad TV. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the new Channel.

• Sansad TV will telecast the live proceedings of both the houses of the Parliament on two different channels during the simultaneous sitting of the Houses.

• The decision was taken jointly by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, based on the report of a committee set up to look into the integration of the two channels.

• The committee had proposed a more focused and content-driven policy for viewers to know in detail about the functioning of parliamentary institutions and democracy.

Nagaland launches first air cargo services from Dimapur airport

• Nagaland on March 2, 2021 launched its first air cargo services from Dimapur airport. The service was flagged off by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

• The air cargo service is a joint initiative of the Department of Horticulture, Nagaland and Airport Authority of India with Air India and Indigo as airline partners.

• The Nagaland CM said that the introduction of air cargo service was a long-felt need for the state as many of the products from the state go wasted.

• The Airport Authority of India is planning to construct a new terminal building including a cargo service terminal at Dimapur with all modern facilities.

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka on March 4th

• India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka on March 4, 2021.

• The Union Minister will be visiting the nation on the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr A. K. Abdul Momen. During the visit, Dr Jaishankar will also call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

• The visit follows on the PM-level Virtual Summit between two countries on December 17, 2020. It is expected to provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress in India-Bangladesh bilateral relations.

Union Govt amends Insurance Ombudsman Rules to resolve policyholders’ complaints seamlessly

• The Union Government has amended the Insurance Ombudsman Rules for better resolution of policyholders’ complaints. The government has enlarged the scope of complaints to Ombudsmen from only disputes earlier to deficiencies in service on the part of brokers, agents, insurers and other intermediaries.

• The insurance brokers have also been brought within the ambit of the Ombudsman mechanism by empowering the Ombudsmen to pass awards against insurance brokers as well.

• The policyholders will be able to make complaints electronically to the Ombudsman. The Ombudsman can conduct hearings using video-conferencing.

• A complaints management system will be set up to enable policyholders to track the status of their complaints online.

New passenger train service to be launched between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka from March 26th

• A new passenger train service will be initiated between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri from March 26, marking the 50th Anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh.

• The direct train between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri will run through the Chilahati-Haldibari cross-border rail route.

• Other details like the train schedule, fair and immigration and its name will be decided later through discussion between the officials of the two countries.

• Currently, two passenger trains are running between Bangladesh and India-The Maitree Express that runs between Dhaka and Kolkata and Bandhan Express, which links Khulna with Kolkata.