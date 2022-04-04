Current Affairs in Short: 4 April 2022
MS Dhoni has become the second cricketer from India to play 350 T20s matches after Rohit Sharma in the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match being played on April 3, 2022.
- MS Dhoni has become the second cricketer from India to play 350 T20s matches after Rohit Sharma in the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings match being played on April 3, 2022.
- Cricketer Rohit Sharma leads the way with 372 T20 matches while Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni’s former India and CSK teammate, has played 336 T20s.
- Out of the 350 T20s, Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20 Internationals while he has played 222 T20 matches in IPL for Rising Pune Supergiants and Chennai Super Kings.
- In the 350th T20 match of MS Dhoni, CSK was looking to register their first win of the season after facing two consecutive defeats against Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Indian-American singer Falguni Shah wins a Grammy Award
- Falguni Shah, an Indian-American Singer, who uses the stage name ‘Falu’, has bagged the Best Children’s Music Album Grammy for ‘A Colorful World’.
- A self-titled solo album was released by Falguni Shah in 2007, blending the elements of folk from across south-east Asia with western music.
- Falguni Shah has even collaborated and performed with the music maestro AR Rahman.
- Falguni Shah is also the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children’s Music Album Category at the Grammy twice.
Indian Shuttler Mithun Manjunath wins Silver at Orleans Masters Super 100
- Mithun Manjunath, an Indian Shuttler, had to settle for a silver medal after losing to Toma Junior Popov in the final of the Men’s Singles event at Orleans Masters 2022 in France.
- The 79th ranked shuttler lost to the home favorite shuttler Popov by 21-11, 21-19 in 50 minutes at the Palais des Sports Arena.
- Manjunath, who was also playing in his first BWF final, went into the first break trailing by five points. After the resumption, Popov continued his charge and had easily sealed the first game.
- The second match was much closer as both the shuttlers who were meeting for the first time on tour battled it put till last.
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban wins the fourth term in Office
- The nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary scored a fourth consecutive win in the General Election held on April 3, 2022.
- The preliminary results had shown the Fidesz Party of Orban leading with 53.1% of the votes versus 35% for Marki-Zay’s Opposition alliance.
- Fidesz Party was also winning 88 of 106 single-member constituencies. On the basis of the preliminary results, the National Election Office stated that Fidesz would have 135 seats, a two-thirds majority, and the opposition alliance would have 56 seats.
Taliban bans cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan
- The Taliban has announced a ban on the cultivation of narcotics in Afghanistan. As per the order, the production, transportation, or use of narcotics are banned.
- Afghanistan is the biggest opium producer in the world. The ban by the Taliban has come during the Opium harvesting season in Southern Afghanistan. The farmers could also be jailed and their crops burned if they harvested the poppy.
- Drug control has been a major demand of the international community of the Islamist Group, which took over Afghanistan in August 2021.
- Taliban has also been seeking international recognition in order to wind back sanctions that are majorly hampering business, banking, and development.
