Current Affairs in Short: 5 July 2021

Tokyo-bound Sajan Prakash nominated for Arjuna Award

• The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has nominated the name of Sajan Prakash for the Arjuna Award for the second consecutive year.

• The federation has also recommended the name of veteran swimming coach Kamlesh Nanavati for the Dhyan Chand Award for his contribution to swimming in India over the past four decades.

• The Swimming Federation had earlier forwarded its nominations for the National Sports Awards 2021 under various categories in June 2021.

• Sajan Prakash created history last week by breaching the Olympic A qualification time, which has eluded Indian swimming for decades and qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

Mithali Raj becomes leading run-scorer in all formats in women's cricket

• India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on July 3, 2021 became the leading runs scorer across all formats in international women's cricket. She achieved the feat during the ongoing third and final ODI against England.

• The Indian skipper beat former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards' record to reach the milestone. Edwards had scored 10,273 runs across all three formats.

• Mithali had needed just 12 runs to surpass Charlotte's record before the beginning of India's third ODI against England. She reached the landmark with a boundary in the 24th over.

• Mithali Raj had also become the first woman cricketer to score 7,000 runs in ODIs in March 2021. She is also the first Indian woman cricketer to complete 10,000 runs across all formats and the second woman to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket after Edwards.

Afghanistan detects deadly black fungus infection in COVID patients

• Afghanistan has detected the deadly black fungus infection in its COVID-19 patients. The nation recorded one death from the fungus and two others also reportedly have the deadly fungal infection. This was informed by Afghanistan Health Minister Wahid Majroh on July 3rd.

• Afghanistan is currently battling its brutal third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID cases have been steadily rising in the nation with 1,272 new cases and 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

• The testing rate in the nation is just around 4000 in a day. The nation has recorded a total of 124,757 cases and 5,199 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The figures are though believed to be wildly underreported.

• Afghanistan is also reportedly running short on oxygen. Only about 2.5 percent of Afghanistan's over 36 million people have been vaccinated as of now.

• The black fungus infection was first detected in India and later also surfaced in Egypt.

International airports to be set up in Imphal, Agartala

• Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region informed on July 3, 2021 that the airport at Itanagar will be functional by the end of the year and that a facility is also coming up at Kohima.

• He also informed that two more international airports will be added in northeastern states, at Imphal and Agartala. This will be done to increase connectivity in the region.

• He said that at present there is one international airport in Guwahati and the government is planning to have airports in Imphal and Agartala as well. The Minister was speaking at an event organized by 'Amazing Namaste'.

AYUSH Minister Kiren Rijiju launches India CTRI Portal

• AYUSH Minister Kiren Rijiju on July 5, 2021 launched Ayurveda dataset on Clinical Trials Registry- India CTRI Portal. The portal is a significant step towards enabling worldwide visibility for Ayurveda-based clinical trials.

• The Minister said while launching the portal, Ayurveda and Yoga are the rich cultural heritage of India and the mindset needs to change about Ayurveda and Indian traditional knowledge.

• He said that the mindset is wrong that Ayurveda is not scientific. Further, while talking about the National Digital Health Mission, he said that the Ayush Ministry will play an important role in this mission.

• The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) under the AYUSH Ministry have jointly developed the Ayurveda Dataset of CTRI.