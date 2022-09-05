Current Affairs in Short: 5 September 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh embarks on a 5-day visit to Mongolia & Japan
- The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has embarked on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan on September 5, 2022.
- This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia. The visit will further consolidate the defense cooperation between the two nations.
- India and Mongolia share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of it. The bilateral engagements with Mongolia have also been expanding over the period of time.
- The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also visit Japan to engage with India’s allies and partners. He will be attending the 22 Ministerial Level Dialogue in Tokyo.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India
- The Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina arrived in New Delhi on September 5, 2022, on a four-day visit.
- During her visit, she will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.
- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will call on the visiting dignitary on the evening of September 5. Bangladesh PM will also call on President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar.
- Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina last visited India in October 2019. As per the Government, both sides have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level.
Home Minister Amit Shah unveils mascot and anthem for 36th National Games
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the mascot and the anthem for the 36th National Games at Trans Stadia in Ahmedabad.
- The mascot is named Savaj which means cub in Gujarat and the theme is based on the theme of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.
- The National Games will be organized between September 29 to October 12, 2022, in six cities in Gujarat namely Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot.
- As per the Home Minister, the budget allocated for sports in 2014 was Rs. 866 crores which were increased to Rs. 2,000 crores in 2022.
ISRO successfully tests Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully demonstrated a new technology with Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator. It is designed and developed by ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
- IAD is a game changer with multiple applications for future missions including Mars and Venus.
- The IAD has systematically reduced the velocity of the payload through aerodynamic drag and followed the predicted trajectory.
- The Inflatable Aerodynamic Decelerator was successfully test flown in a ‘Rohini’ sounding rocket from Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station.
