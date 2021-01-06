Current Affairs in Short: 6 January 2021

WHO Chief disappointed over China's delay in granting entry to experts to investigate coronavirus origin

•The World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 5, 2021 expressed disappointment over China not finalising permissions for the arrival of the international expert team to investigate the origin of the coronavirus.

•He said that members of the international scientific team on COVID-19 virus origins began traveling from their home countries to China over the past 24 hours but the Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in the country.

•The official visit was as per arrangements jointly put in place by WHO and the Chinese government and the countries for which the team was meant to travel through on their way to Wuhan.

•The WHO Chief made it clear that the mission is a top priority for WHO and the international team and they are eager to get it underway as soon as possible. China had previously said that it would give the WHO's expert team full access to investigate the virus's origin.

Grammy Awards postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

•The 63rd annual Grammy Awards have been delayed amid concerns about COVID-19. The awards, which were to be presented on January 31, will now be held on March 14.

•The decision to postpone the show was taken in view of the deteriorating Covid situation in Los Angeles with hospital services being overwhelmed and ICUs reaching their capacity.

•The statement signed by executives at the Recording Academy, which presents the Grammys said that nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in the music community and those who work tirelessly on producing the show.

•The Oscars were also similarly postponed by two months from their original date on February 28 to April 25. The format of the ceremony is also undecided yet.

Uttarakhand's tableau selected for Republic Day Parade 2021

•Uttarakhand's tableau representing 'Kedarkhand' has been selected for the Republic Day Parade 2021. The order to this effect was issued on January 5, 2021 by the central government.

•This is for the 12th time that the state's tableau was selected for the Republic Day parade since the creation of Uttarakhand state.

•The theme of the state's tableau is 'Kedarkhand', front portion of which will display the state animal musk deer, state bird monal pheasant and flower Brahmakamal, while the back portion will display a model of the Kedarnath temple compound along with devotees.

Government sets up control room in New Delhi to control bird flu outbreak

•The centre has set up a control room in New Delhi to control the bird flu outbreak in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

•Reports of avian influenza have been reported from these states after hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead. There are a total of 12 epicentres of bird flu in these states.

•The control room will be used to take a stock of the situation and the preventive measures undertaken by the state authorities.

•The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has suggested the affected states to contain the disease and prevent its further spread as per the Action Plan on Avian Influenza, which includes disinfection of affected areas and proper disposal of dead birds and strengthening the biosecurity of poultry farms.

New Zealand gains top spot in Test rankings

•New Zealand has toppled Australia to take up the top spot in the Test rankings. The Kane Williamson-led side became the number one test side in the world after its massive victory against Pakistan in the second test.

•The team has also gained crucial points to strengthen their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. New Zealand now leads the charts with 118 points.

•New Zealand has achieved the feat for the first time in the rankings' history. Australia is second on the rankings table with 116 points, followed by India at the third place with 114 points and England fourth with 106 points and South Africa fifth with 96 points.

Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK till February 20

•Indian Embassy has suspended all consular services till February 20, 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom in the light of health threat to service seekers by the fast spreading of the new COVID-19 variant.

•The new strain of coronavirus was first found in the UK and it has caused a stir, as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

•The new variant has been detected in multiple countries across the world.