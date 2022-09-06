Current Affairs in Short: 6 September 2022
Government of India announces constitution of National Level Committee
- The Government of India has announced the constitution of the National Level Committee for the drafting of the National Cooperation Policy.
- The committee under the Chairmanship of former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu consists of 47 members from all parts of the country.
- The new policy is being formulated to realize the vision of Sahakar Se Samriddhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier announced that a National Cooperation Policy will soon be prepared which will have a holistic approach from the Primary Agricultural Credit Society upwards.
Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine receives approval for restricted use in an emergency situation
- India’s first intranasal COVID vaccine which is developed by Bharat Biotech has received approval for restricted use in an emergency situation.
- The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed this feat as a big boost to India’s fight against COVID-19.
- The nasal vaccine against COVID-19 in India has been approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation in above the 18-years of age.
- As per the Union Minister, the step will further strengthen the government’s collective fight against the pandemic.
PM Modi-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the first unit of Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant
- On the second day of the state visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India, a slew of projects were unveiled and seven MoUs have been signed.
- PM Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first unit of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in the Khulna district of Bangladesh.
- The two leaders also inaugurated the 5.13-kilometer-long Rupsha Rail bridge built under the concession Line of Credit provided by India.
- The projects will further multi-modal connectivity will enhance people-to-people contact and facilitate regional economic integration.
Chief Justice of India inaugurates NALSA’s Centre for Citizen Services
- The Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit inaugurated NALSA’s Centre for Citizen Services at Jaisalmer house in New Delhi.
- The Centre will provide free legal services to the weaker sections of society. Justice UU Lalit also congratulated the Executive Chairman of NALSA.
- The Centre for Citizen Services, as the name itself, suggests will prove to be an excellent medium for providing effective legal services to the common man without any hassles.
