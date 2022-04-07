Current Affairs in Short: 7 April 2022
Nehemiah Persoff passes away at the age of 102
- One of the busiest character actors in Television and Films for over 5 decades, Nehemiah Persoff has passed away at the age of 102.
- Persoff died at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California. He had retired from acting in the recent decades after suffering a stroke as well as other health issues.
- Nehemiah Persoff received praises for his crime-based roles including JohnnyTorrio, Jake ‘Greasy Thumb’ Guzik, causing trouble on the 1959-63 ABC drama The Untouchables.
- Before moving to New York and establishing a successful career in acting, Nehemiah Persoff had served in the US Army and had also worked as an electrician for the New York Subway system.
Supreme Court to pronounce order on Mullaperiyar Dam issue on April 8
- SC will pronounce its order on the Mullaperiyar Dam issue on April 8 in a matter related to a longstanding dispute between Kerala and Tamil Nadu on the dam.
- A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar stated that the bench will pronounce the decision tomorrow. However, the court has also indicated that the decision of the supervisory committee of Mullaperiyar Dam will be final.
- In the last hearing, the apex court had suggested that the supervisory committee of the Mullaperiyar Dam can carry out all the statutory functions until a regular authority is established.
- The Central Government also suggested that the court let the supervisory committee continue for a year, after which the National Dam Safety Authority will become fully functional.
India blocks attempts by Chinese blockers to disrupt power grid in Ladakh
- The Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh has said that the attempts were made by the Chinese hackers to target the electricity distribution centers near Ladakh. However, the attempts were successfully blocked.
- As many as two attempts of cyberattacks targeting the electricity distribution in UT were made by the hackers.
- The Union Minister also further added that the defence systems have been strengthened to counter cyber attacks.
- Reportedly, Chinese state-sponsored hackers targeted the Indian Electricity Distribution Centers near Ladakh for over eight months.
Former President of Burkina Faso gets life sentence
- Blaise Compaore, the former President of Burkina Faso has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the murder of pan-African leader Thomas Sankara, nearly three decades after the fact.
- The verdict has brought to a close a six-month trial about the murder of Thomas Sankara. He was assassinated during a coup led by his friend and comrade-in-arms Compaore on October 15, 1987.
- Compaore, who was unseated in an uprising in 2014, had fled to the neighbouring Ivory Coast where he was given citizenship.
Pakistani Rupee falls to all-time low
- The Pakistani rupee has fallen to an all-time low of 188 rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid the constitutional and political crisis in the country.
- The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif had accused PM Imran Khan of running away after leaving a legacy of a broken economy in Pakistan.
- On the Other hand, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that the economy of the country is affected and it would be harmed further if the political instability is prolonged.
- Reportedly, the political uncertainty following the dissolution of Parliament was pushing the rupee to decline.
