Current Affairs in Short: 7 September 2022
Prime Minister Modi virtually addresses Plenary Session of Eastern Economic Forum
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Plenary Session of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum said that India is keen to strengthen its partnership with Russia on Arctic subjects.
- The Prime Minister further said that along with Energy, India has made significant investments in the Russian Far East in the fields of pharma and diamonds.
- He also mentioned that India’s cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields.
- Prime Minister Modi also talked about the COVID pandemic and the Ukraine conflict and these two incidents had a major impact on global supply chains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path on September 8
- Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Kartavya Path on September 8, 2022, at 7 PM. It symbolizes a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.
- Prime Minister will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Bose at India Gate on the occasion.
- These mentioned steps are in line with Prime Minister’s Second Panch Pran for New India in Amrit Kaal: remove any trace of colonial mindset.
- Kartavya Path will exhibit beautiful landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, new amenity blocks and improved signages.
Justice Chandrachud asks lawyers not to bring papers, to go green
- Justice DY Chandrachud said that the Constitution bench headed by him will be a green bench and also asked the lawyers not to submit any papers or physical documents.
- When an advocate expressed difficulty in using technology, Justice Chandrachud said that the officials are willing to teach lawyers how to use technology.
- The observation of the bench came while hearing a dispute between the Delhi Government and the Central Government over the control of administrative services in the National Capital.
- As per Justice Chandrachud, the Secretary-General and the IT Cell Head are masters of Technology and are willing to train the seniors on how to use technology.
Delhi extends ban on sale, use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023
- The Government of Delhi has extended a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, in the National Capital.
- The Government has extended the ban on manufacturing, storing, selling and bursting of firecrackers in the continuation of last year’s directive.
- As per the Delhi Government, this time there will also be a ban on the online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, DPCC, and Revenue Department to ensure the strict enforcement of the ban.
- Keeping in view of the problem of air pollution in Delhi during Diwali for the last 3 years, the government in 2021 as well imposed a complete ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers.
President of China and Russian President in Uzbekistan next week
- The President of China Xi Jinping and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin will meet on the sidelines of a summit in Uzbekistan next week.
- The expected meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit would be the first face-to-face between the two leaders.
- Notably, it will also be the first overseas trip for Xi since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.
- Russia and China have emerged as closed partners in recent years as both face tensions with Western countries.
