Current Affairs in Short: 9 September 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Volker Turk from Austria has been appointed as the next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights
- Austria’s Volker Turk has been appointed as the next United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
- The approval for the latest appointment came from the Secretary-General of United Nations Antonio Guterres after the approval by the General Assembly.
- The new High Commissioner of UN Human Rights is currently coordinating the global policy work as an under-Secretary-General in the UN’s Executive Office.
- Previously, Turk was the Assistant High Commissioner for the Protection at UN Refugees, UNHCR, in Geneva where he played a key role in the development of the landmark Global Compact on Refugees.
Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan launched
- The President of India Draupadi Murmu virtually launched the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to reinvigorate the mission of TB elimination from the country by 2025.
- During the event, the President of India also launched the Ni-kshay 2.0 initiative. It is a portal to provide a platform for donors to provide various forms of support to those undergoing TB treatment.
- She also said that under the world’s biggest Ayushman Yojana, the wellness centers have been specially geared to work towards the elimination of TB.
- While emphasizing on the commitment of New India to fight against TB, the President of India said that country’s response to COVID-19 is a testimony to India’s seriousness in the matter.
Government of India declares 1-day State mourning on September 11 in respect of Queen Elizabeth II
- The Government of India has declared that there will be one day of state mourning on September 11, 2022, throughout the country.
- It will be done as a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022.
- On the day of the mourning, the National Flag of India will be flown at half-mast through India on all the buildings where the flag is flown regularly. There will also be no official entertainment on the day.
Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate 2-day Centre-State Science Conclave on September 10
- Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on September 10, 2022, will inaugurate the two-day centre state science conclave via video conferencing.
- The conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad and Prime Minister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.
- The conclave is in line with PM’s relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.
- The conclave will include sessions on different thematic areas including Clean Energy for all, Digital Health Care, and Technological Inventions to improve farmers’ income.
