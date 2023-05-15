Current Affairs in Short: May 15 2023
Jagran Josh compiles the top 5 news on the most important topics from the exam point of view. It includes Hockey Championship 2023, and India-EU Council, among several others.
Current Affairs
IBM & NASA Joint Venture for New Geospatial Model
- The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will work together to design a new Geospatial Foundation Model.
- This GIS model will help in locating information regarding agriculture, geographical dimensions, infrastructure, etc.
- It will convert satellite data into detailed maps or images of floods, fires, etc. This collaboration aims to interpret various Earth processes.
Elon Musk Announces His Replacement at Twitter
- Business Magnate Elon Musk confirmed Linda Yaccarino as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter.
- She will start her new role at the largest microblogging platform within 6 weeks. Her work will be mainly focused on business operations.
- Linda is the former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal. She will build Twitter 2.0 and bring advancement to the business.
India-EU Trade & Technology Council Tomorrow
- The first ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is going to be conducted in Brussels on May 16 (Tuesday).
- Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the conference. Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager will also be present from the other side.
- Through this step, cooperation will be enhanced in strategic technologies, clean energy, digital connectivity and trade and investments.
Hockey Haryana Titled Winner of India Hockey Championship 2023
- At the 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2023, the Hockey Haryana team was declared the winner.
- In the finals, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Uttar Pradesh came in the second and third positions at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Odisha.
- The tournament continued for 11 days in which 28 teams participated and stellar performances were seen by the female players.
Netherlands Declared India’s 3rd Largest Exporter
- The Netherlands emerged as the third-largest exporting platform in India. US and UAE stand at the top 2 in trading various kinds of goods.
- India’s exports increased by 48 per cent to USD 18.52 billion in the last 2 years as compared to 2021.
- The Netherlands is also a hub for Europe having effective connectivity and is a major investor in India. After this, the top trading partners of India are Germany, Switzerland, the UK and Belgium respectively.
