Current Affairs in Short: May 15 2023

IBM & NASA Joint Venture for New Geospatial Model

It will convert satellite data into detailed maps or images of floods, fires, etc. This collaboration aims to interpret various Earth processes.

This GIS model will help in locating information regarding agriculture, geographical dimensions, infrastructure, etc.

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will work together to design a new Geospatial Foundation Model.

Elon Musk Announces His Replacement at Twitter

Linda is the former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal. She will build Twitter 2.0 and bring advancement to the business.

She will start her new role at the largest microblogging platform within 6 weeks. Her work will be mainly focused on business operations.

Business Magnate Elon Musk confirmed Linda Yaccarino as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter.

India-EU Trade & Technology Council Tomorrow

The first ministerial meeting of the India-European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) is going to be conducted in Brussels on May 16 (Tuesday).

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will attend the conference. Valdis Dombrovskis and Margrethe Vestager will also be present from the other side.