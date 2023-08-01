Current Affairs One Liners: August 01 2023- World Lung Cancer Day

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Empower Summit, Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Broad, Belgian Grand Prix etc.

1. Who has been made the captain of the Indian team for the T20 series against Ireland – Jasprit Bumrah

2. Which England cricketer recently retired from international cricket - Stuart Broad

3. When is World Lung Cancer Day celebrated annually - 01 August

4. Which Formula One player won the Belgian Grand Prix title for the 8th time in a row - Max Verstappen

5. ISRO launched seven satellites of which country with PSLV-C56 rocket – Singapore

6. In which city the G20 Empower Summit is being organized under the chairmanship of India – Gandhinagar

7. Which Union Minister launched the mobile app of 'Ullas: New India Literacy Program' - Dharmendra Pradhan

8. Who has become the first cricketer in history to hit a six on the last ball of his career and take a wicket on the last ball of his bowling - Stuart Broad

