Current Affairs One Liners: August 24 2023- Magnus Carlsen Became World Champion
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chess World Cup 2023, new member countries of BRICS, Chandrayaan-3 Mission etc.
1. Who won the title of Chess World Cup 2023 – Magnus Carlsen
2. Recently Professor Kalyampudi Radhakrishna Rao passed away, he was associated with which field – Statistics
3. BRICS has recently invited how many new countries to join the group - 6
4. United World Wrestling has recently suspended the Wrestling Association of which country – India
5. Who is the project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission launched by ISRO - S Unnikrishnan Nair
6. Which country has become the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Moon? - India
7. ISSF World Championship 2023 Which shooter of India has won gold medal- Amanpreet Singh
8. Defense Ministry has approved defense acquisition proposals worth how many crores - about 7,800 Crores
