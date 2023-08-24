Current Affairs One Liners: August 24 2023- Magnus Carlsen Became World Champion

Current Affairs One Liners: August 24 2023
1. Who won the title of Chess World Cup 2023 – Magnus Carlsen

2. Recently Professor Kalyampudi Radhakrishna Rao passed away, he was associated with which field – Statistics

3. BRICS has recently invited how many new countries to join the group - 6

4. United World Wrestling has recently suspended the Wrestling Association of which country – India

5. Who is the project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission launched by ISRO - S Unnikrishnan Nair

6. Which country has become the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Moon? - India

7. ISSF World Championship 2023 Which shooter of India has won gold medal- Amanpreet Singh

8. Defense Ministry has approved defense acquisition proposals worth how many crores - about 7,800 Crores

Read the latest Current Affairs updates
