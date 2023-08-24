Current Affairs Quiz: August 24 2023- New members of BRICS 

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as New members of BRICS etc.

1. Which country has become the first country in the world to reach the South Pole of the Moon?

(a) Russia

(b) India

(c) USA

(d) China

2. ISSF World Championship 2023 Which Indian shooter has won gold medal?

(a) Vijay Kumar

(b) Saurabh Chowdhary

(c) Amanpreet Singh

(d) Rajdeep Singh

3. Who is the project director of Chandrayaan-3 mission launched by ISRO?

(a) S Somnath

(b) S. Unnikrishnan Nair

(c) M Sankaran

(d) P Veeramuthuvel

4. United World Wrestling has recently suspended the wrestling association of which country?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) China

(d) Iran

5. BRICS has recently invited how many new countries to join the group?

(a) 4

(b) 5

(c) 6

(d) 7

6. Professor Kalyampudi Radhakrishna Rao passed away recently, he was associated with which field?

(a) Medicine

(b) Space

(c) Statistics

(d) Journalism

Answer:-

1. (b) India

Creating history, India has become the first country in the world to land a lander on the south pole of the Moon. Recently Vikram Lander has landed near the south pole of the Moon. With the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, India has become the fourth country in the world to make a soft landing on the moon. America, China and the former Soviet Union (now Russia) have been successful in soft landing on the moon. Now India has also joined this list.

2. (c) Amanpreet Singh

Indian shooter Amanpreet Singh has won the gold medal in the men's 25m standard pistol shooting event at the ISSF World Championship 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan. India's total medal count has gone up to nine, which includes five gold and four bronze medals.

3. (d) P Veeramuthuvel

The project director of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is P Veeramuthuvel, he took over as the project director of Chandrayaan-3 in the year 2019. Prior to this, he has served as Deputy Director in the Space Infrastructure Program Office of ISRO. P Veeramuthuvel had earlier played an important role in the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He hails from Villupuram, Tamil Nadu and has studied at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M).

4. (a) India

United World Wrestling has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not holding the Wrestling Association elections on time. Due to which Indian wrestlers will not be allowed to compete in the upcoming World Championships under the Indian flag. The IOA had appointed a panel on April 27 and the committee had to conduct elections within 45 days.

5. (c) 6

The group of BRICS countries has invited six new countries to join the group. These new countries include Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Significantly, this time the BRICS summit has been hosted by South Africa. The new membership will be effective from January 1, 2024. BRICS currently includes India, Brazil, South Africa, China and Russia.

6. (c) Statistics

Professor Kalyampudi Radhakrishna Rao, one of the eminent statisticians, has passed away. He was also known as CR Rao. CR Rao was 102 years old and lived in America. The Government of India honored CR Rao with the Padma Bhushan in the year 1968 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001, India's second highest civilian award.

