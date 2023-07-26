Current Affairs One Liners: July 26 2023- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, India-Australia Defense Policy Talk, Kargil Vijay Diwas etc.

1. Who has become the first bowler to take seven wickets in T20 International cricket history - Sayajrul Ejat Idras

2. Where was the 8th India-Australia Defense Policy Talk organized - Canberra

3. 'Heli Summit 2023' and RCS Udaan-5.2 were inaugurated in which state - Madhya Pradesh

4. When is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated every year in India - 26th July

5. Who won the gold medal in the 50 meter pistol event of the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship - Kamaljeet

6. Who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court- Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

7. Which state had the highest crime rate against scheduled caste groups in the year 2021 – Madhya Pradesh

8. Who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court - Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur

