Current Affairs One Liners: July 26 2023- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, India-Australia Defense Policy Talk, Kargil Vijay Diwas etc.
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court, India-Australia Defense Policy Talk, Kargil Vijay Diwas etc.
1. Who has become the first bowler to take seven wickets in T20 International cricket history - Sayajrul Ejat Idras
2. Where was the 8th India-Australia Defense Policy Talk organized - Canberra
3. 'Heli Summit 2023' and RCS Udaan-5.2 were inaugurated in which state - Madhya Pradesh
4. When is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated every year in India - 26th July
5. Who won the gold medal in the 50 meter pistol event of the ISSF Junior Shooting World Championship - Kamaljeet
6. Who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court- Devendra Kumar Upadhyay
7. Which state had the highest crime rate against scheduled caste groups in the year 2021 – Madhya Pradesh
8. Who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court - Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur
Also read:
Current Affairs Quiz: July 25 2023- First bowler to take 7 wickets in T20I
Current Affairs Quiz: July 25 2023-Gujarat's First Greenfield Airport
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS