Current Affairs One Liners: June 07 2023-World Food Safety Day

Current Affairs One Liners: June 07 2023
1. Who has won gold medal in decathlon of Asian Under-20 Athletics Championship- Sunil Kumar

2. Which state government has announced the launch of 'Chief Minister Learn and Earn' scheme - Madhya Pradesh

3. How many countries have been elected to the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term- 5

4. When is World Food Safety Day celebrated annually - 07 June

5. Who has become the first state in the country to start its own internet service - Kerala

6. Who was the CEO of alcohol maker Diageo, who has passed away - Ivan Menezes

7. Which scientist of Indian origin has been awarded the highest honor in Dutch science 'Spinoza Award' - Joyita Gupta

Current Affairs Quiz: June 07 2023-Kerala started its own internet service

