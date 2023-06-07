Current Affairs One Liners: June 07 2023-World Food Safety Day

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as World Food Safety Day, Ivan Menezes etc.

1. Who has won gold medal in decathlon of Asian Under-20 Athletics Championship- Sunil Kumar

2. Which state government has announced the launch of 'Chief Minister Learn and Earn' scheme - Madhya Pradesh

3. How many countries have been elected to the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term- 5

4. When is World Food Safety Day celebrated annually - 07 June

5. Who has become the first state in the country to start its own internet service - Kerala

6. Who was the CEO of alcohol maker Diageo, who has passed away - Ivan Menezes

7. Which scientist of Indian origin has been awarded the highest honor in Dutch science 'Spinoza Award' - Joyita Gupta

