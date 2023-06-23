Current Affairs One Liners: June 23 2023-PM Kisan Mobile App
One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as PM Kisan Mobile App, International Olympic Day etc.
1. Who is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice - Narendra Modi
2. Which is the world's best liveable city, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit- Vienna (Austria)
3. When is International Olympic Day celebrated annually - 23 June
4. IFFCO has recently tied up with which country for the export of Nano Liquid Urea – USA
5. Who launched PM Kisan mobile app with face authentication feature- Narendra Singh Tomar
6. Who has become the third fastest cricketer to complete 15 centuries in One Day International cricket - Shai Hope
7. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, which is the worst city in the world to live in- Damascus (Syria)
8. Which state's hockey team won the Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship 2023 - Madhya Pradesh
