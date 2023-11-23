Current Affairs One Liners: November 23 2023- Pakistan's highest civilian award

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Pakistan's highest civilian awards, IPL 2024, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, 'Safe City Project' etc. 1. Who has become the fourth Indian to be honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award - Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin

2. In which country has the world's largest single-site solar power plant been inaugurated- United Arab Emirates 3. In which city did the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh inaugurate the 'Vidya Samiksha Kendra' - Shimla

4. Which state has recently started 'Safe City Project' for the safety of women- Uttar Pradesh 5. Who was the first woman judge of the Supreme Court who passed away recently- Fatima Beevi

6. Who has been appointed as the Additional Director of South Indian Bank- Srinivasan Narayan 7. Who has Kolkata Knight Riders appointed as their new 'mentor' - Gautam Gambhir