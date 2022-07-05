Current Affairs Quiz: 5 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as duty-free cotton imports, Earth at Aphelion, Commonwealth Games 2022 and SENA Countries among others.

1. India has extended the deadline for duty-free cotton imports till which month?

(a) October 31st

(b) August 15th

(c) November 25th

(d) December 31st

2. PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of initiatives worth Rs 1800 crores in which city on July 7th?

(a) Bhopal

(b) Patna

(c) Indore

(d) Varanasi

3. When was the Earth at Aphelion this year?

(a) July 1st

(b) July 2nd

(c) July 3rd

(d) July 4th

4. When were Fields medals first awarded?

(a) 1936

(b) 1941

(c) 1945

(d) 1956

5. Who has become the 6th Indian to take 100 wickets in SENA countries?

(a) Kuldeep Yadav

(b) Jasprit Bumrah

(c) Yuzvendra Chahal

(d) Hardik Pandya

6. Which sport will return to Commonwealth Games this year for the second-ever time?

(a) Basketball

(b) Rugby

(c) Football

(d) Cricket

7. Who will coach India in the first T20I against England?

(a) Virender Sehwag

(b) VVS Laxman

(c) Yuvraj Singh

(d) Anil Kumble

Answers

1. (a) October 31st

India has extended the deadline to import cotton without paying import taxes till October 31, 2022. The earlier cut-off date was September 30th. The deadline has been extended as the sowing of the fibre crop was delayed in some regions due to patchy monsoon rainfall. India had earlier allowed duty-free imports of cotton in April after local prices jumped to a record high because of a drop in production and following rally in global prices.

2. (d) Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth over Rs 1800 crores in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on July 7, 2022. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth over Rs 1200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth Rs 600 crore.

3. (d) July 4th

Earth was at aphelion on July 4, 2022 when it was 152.1 million kilometers away from the sun. Aphelion is the point in the orbit of a planet, comet or other body most distant from the Sun. Perihelion is when the Earth is closest to the Sun, approximately 147 million kilometers. This happens generally in early January.

4. (a) 1936

The Fields Medal was first awarded in 1936 in Oslo, Norway. The Fields medals were conceived by John Charles Fields, a Canadian mathematician. Fields Medal is the highest honor for a mathematician. The medal is awarded every four years on the occasion of the International Congress of Mathematicians.

5. (b) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has become the 6th Indian bowler and 5th pacer to take 100 wickets against the SENA counties on their soil, joining the league of legends like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble. The Indian pacer achieved the feat in the 22nd over of the final innings on Day 4 of India vs England 5th Test by taking the well-set opener Zak Crawley for 46 runs. The SENA Countries include South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

6. (d) Cricket

Cricket will return to Commonwealth Games this year at Birmingham, UK for the second-ever time after Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games 1998. The Kuala Lumpur CWG 1998 featured a 50-over men's tournament, while Birmingham 2022 will feature a women's T20 tournament.

7. (b) VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman is likely to coach India in its first T20I match against England in Southampton on July 7, 2022. Laxman is currently serving as the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He had recently coached India during its two-match T20I series against Ireland on July 26 and July 28, which India won 2-0.