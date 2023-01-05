Current Affairs Quiz: 05 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Pokhara Regional International Airport, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, and UN-Habitat's World Habitat Awards.

1. As per the CMIE’s latest report, which state recorded the highest unemployment rate in December 2022?

(a). Bihar

(b). Haryana

(c). Uttar Pradesh

(d). Andhra Pradesh

2. Which country inaugurated the Pokhara Regional International Airport (PRIA), with the support of China?

(a). Sri Lanka

(b). Bhutan

(c). Nepal

(d). Bangladesh

3. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, is the President of which country?

(a). Guyana

(b). UAE

(c). Israel

(d). Ukraine

4. For which mission did Odisha win the UN-Habitat's World Habitat Awards 2023?

(a). Kaliya mission

(b). Biju Swastya Kalyan Yojana

(c). Amnesty scheme

(d). Jaga Mission

5. Which Australian player broke the record of the highest test centuries owned by Sir Donald Bradman?

(a). Usman Khawaja

(b). Steve Smith

(c). Travis Head

(d). David Warner

6. Who has been elected as the speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly?

(a). Kuldeep Singh Pathania

(b). Virbhadra Singh

(c). Sunil Jakhar

(d). Sushil Singh Rajput

7. In which state did Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launch high-speed 5G telecom services?

(a). Himachal Pradesh

(b). Madhya Pradesh

(c). Odisha

(d). Gujarat

Answers:-

1. (b). Haryana

According to a study by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy, India's unemployment rate reached a 16-month high of 8.3 percent in December 2022. Haryana had the highest unemployment rate among states, at 37.4 percent, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5 percent and Delhi at 20.8 percent.

2. (c). Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachand dedicated the country's third international airport, built with Chinese aid, at Pokhara. The Pokhara Regional International Airport (PRIA), a showpiece project of Nepal-China cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), was built with Chinese financing help.

3. (a). Guyana

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana's ninth President, is one of 21 recipients of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA). He will also be the Chief Guest at this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, which will be held in Indore. Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a US-based businessman, and DSB Group CEO Piyush Gupta are among the 21 awardees.

4. (d). Jaga Mission

Odisha won the UN- Habitat's World Habitat Awards 2023 for the Jaga mission. The mission is a 5T initiative of the state. The awards recognize and showcase innovative, exceptional, and game-changing housing concepts, initiatives, and programmes from throughout the world. The Jaga mission is a land titling and slum rehabilitation initiative that attempts to improve slum residents' lives.

5. (b). Steve Smith

On January 5, 2023, Australia's Steve Smith smashed another century, breaking the great Sir Donald Bradman's record for the most Test hundreds in Australian history. Smith scored his 30th century in the game's longest format. Smith became the fourth Australian to achieve 30 after Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32), and Matthew Hayden (30).

6. (a). Kuldeep Singh Pathania

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, a senior Congress lawmaker and five-time MLA, was unanimously elected Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly by voice vote on January 5, 2023. Following his election, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur accompanied Mr. Pathania to the Speaker's chair.

7. (c). Odisha

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Communications, Information Technology, and Railways, has launched high-speed fifth-generation (5G) communication services in Odisha. Following the introduction of the service, the Minister stated that by August 2024, the whole state of Odisha will be covered by telecom towers, with fibre reaching every hamlet. Vaishnaw went on to say that with government assistance, it will grow into a powerful organization. He stated that the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set aside 5,600 million rupees to build 5,000 towers in 7,000 villages throughout Odisha.