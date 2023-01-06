Current Affairs Quiz: 06 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the best director award, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and Bailey Suspension Bridge.

1. Who won the best director award at New York Film Critics Circle?

(a). Prashanth Neel

(b). Hanu Raghavapudi

(c). SS Rajamouli

(d). Ayan Mukherji

2. The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) will be held in which city?

(a). Bhopal

(b). Ahmedabad

(c). Chennai

(d). Dehradun

3. ‘Bailey Suspension Bridge’ has been inaugurated in which state/UT?

(a). Arunachal Pradesh

(b). Jammu and Kashmir

(c). Assam

(d). Karnataka

4. In which city/region will India deploy the largest platoon of women peacekeepers in the UN mission?

(a). Mogadishu

(b). Kyiv

(c). Tehran

(d). Abyei

5. The former captain of the women's Australian cricket team, Belinda Clark bronze statue is unveiled in which stadium?

(a). Melbourne Cricket Ground

(b). Wankhede Stadium

(c). Sydney Cricket Ground

(d). Lord’s Cricket Ground

6. Sunil Babu, who died recently, belongs to which field?

(a). Science

(b). Politics

(c). Social work

(d). Film Industry

7. In which city does Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurate National Genome Editing & Training Centre?

(a). Punjab

(b). Himachal Pradesh

(c). Arunachal Pradesh

(d). Sikkim

Answers:-

1. (c). SS Rajamouli

The New York Film Critics Circle awarded SS Rajamouli Best Director. The actor came to the event with members of his family. His film, RRR, received two Golden Globe nominations in 2023. SS Rajamouli is creating history with his favorite project, RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, which has won multiple honors in the West.

2. (a). Bhopal

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) will be held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 8th to 10th, 2023. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV and OIA) in the External Affairs Ministry, told the media in New Delhi this evening that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the PBD Convention on January 9th, 2023.

3. (b). Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually launched the Bailey Suspension Bridge across the Chenab River. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed the 240-foot-high Bailey Suspension Bridge a month ahead of schedule. The new Bailey suspension reinforced bridge was initiated in October 2022.

4. (d). Abyei

India will deploy a platoon of women peacekeepers to UN Mission in Abyei. According to the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, this would be India's largest single unit of women Peacekeepers in a UN Mission since it deployed the first-ever all-women force in Liberia in 2007. The deployment in Abyei will also signal India's intention to dramatically increase the number of Indian women serving in peacekeeping contingents.

5. (c). Sydney Cricket Ground

Former Australia captain Belinda Clark has been the first female cricketer to have a bronze sculpture of herself unveiled at the Sydney Cricket Ground. At the SCG, the statue joins those of Richie Benaud, Steve Waugh, Stan McCabe, and Fred Spofforth, among others.

6. (d). Film Industry

Sunil babu was a renowned art director and was known for his across film industries in India. He passed away in Ernakulam, Kerala on January 4, 2023. Sunil died in a private hospital from a heart attack, according to reports. The Malayalam art director has worked in the cinema industries of Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He is well-known for his contributions to Bangalore Days, Ghajini, and Banglore Day. Sunil Babu also appeared in Vijay's forthcoming flick Varisu.

7. (a). Punjab

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, today launched the "National Genome Editing & Training Centre" at the National Agri-food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) in Mohali, Punjab. The "National Genome Editing & Training Centre" (NGETC) is a one-of-a-kind institution that will serve as a national platform to adapt multiple genome editing technologies, including CRISPR-Cas9-driven genome alteration.